Class is in session: Teach the first years basic personhood

People are always talking about what Kenyon students need: “Kenyon students need job opportunities.” “Kenyon Students need to live in mold-free environments.” Worst of all, “Kenyon students need to learn about artificial intelligence (AI).” As Kenyon continues to misunderstand what students need and grasps to provide what they think we want, let me tell you what Kenyon students actually require: Basic Personhood 101.

Here’s my pitch: A required first-year seminar that teaches students the basics of being a real, functioning human being. Shaking hands, making eye contact and introducing yourself are pretty fundamental skills that many students graduate without mastering. By requiring all new students to dedicate three hours a week (plus homework) to simply learning how to be a normal person, Kenyon could become the leading force in undoing the mounting damage being done by the one-two combo of COVID-19 followed by the AI epidemic.

Last year, when I worked senior week, I could not tell you how many soon-to-be graduates were unable to clearly and efficiently say their names when checking in at the beginning of the week. If these students had taken Basic Personhood right as they got to Kenyon, I can only imagine how many of their interactions could have been that much more seamless. When President Julie Kornfeld gives you your diploma and shakes your hand, your grip should represent the strength with which you will seize the world. If your thumb webs don’t touch (as is necessary for a good handshake), the president should have every right to send you back across the stage, up the Hill and right into remedial Basic Personhood.

This wouldn’t be a hard class. Basic Personhood would be an opportunity for first years (and transfer students) to ease into their rigorous schoolwork without losing sight of the important things, like not forgetting to put on deodorant, always flushing the toilet and washing your clothes after you wear them. Other topics would be: how to leave a note after hitting a car, how to not have one AirPod in at all times and how to have enough respect for your professors that you don’t cheat on every assignment or spend class unsubtly staring at your phone hiding underneath your crotch (I have observed each of these problems on more than one occasion).

I know. You would think that adults coming to college would already know these things, but I can confirm that many do not. Many do not know proper emotional regulation, how to maintain friendships or ways to respectfully explore all the new freedoms and opportunities Kenyon presents. A class focusing especially on the social development of students would not just improve the campus environment; embracing the basic goodness of humanity here would inevitably have a butterfly effect on the rest of the world. After all, what is the point of a liberal arts school like ours if not to make good citizens, good people? I think we need to start at the very beginning — we need to start with Basic Personhood.

It may be easy to laugh this article off. The concept of a prestigious school like Kenyon mandating a course on how to line up patiently to get your food or how to get off your phone on Middle Path is kind of ridiculous. Unfortunately, we are in ridiculous times. Times when classrooms go mute because no one knows the basic yet vital art of chitchat. Times when people are so confused about the point of being alive that they talk solely with chatbots who could affirm them into dangerous delusions. If AI really is the future, it is inevitable that I learn to use it for my meaningless 9 to 5. In that world, though, it is also inevitable that the ability to be a normal human being will become a coveted trait, a saving grace that only some may possess. Kenyon should understand its role in this emergent future and buckle down on what it knows how to do: mold fine young people. We were founded as an intimate school with a personal focus. Basic Personhood would provide a much-needed return to those values Philander Chase had in mind. And frankly, some of y’all would really benefit.

Dalia Fishman ’27 is a philosophy and religious studies major from McLean, VA. She can be reached at fishman2@kenyon.edu.