Staff Editorial: Our language matters

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump warned in a Truth Social post that he would cancel the $257 million renovation for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts if his name was not permitted to remain on the building. His name was inscribed in December, but in May a judge ruled that the Kennedy Center’s name could not be changed without Congressional approval.

Earlier, on Aug. 27, Trump also signed an executive order to rename what was formerly known as Lake Ontario as Lake America, in part of a series of moves attempting to center “America” in geographical landmarks and international discussions. Google Maps shortly followed suit, and for users within the U.S., it is now listed as Lake America.

While these actions may seem trivial in comparison to many of the more immediate and physically consequential developments in recent U.S. foreign and domestic policy, these changes have palpable social, cultural and political consequences. As the current administration attempts to forcibly change a collective lexicon to favor a single country or individual, political interests are becoming more explicitly intertwined with language.

At the writer’s college, it can be easy to become frustrated with the pedantry of language choices — dissecting a multiplicity of double and triple entendres, excavating commas and colons and welding together a choir of scholarly interpretations is, undoubtedly, tedious. However, doing so is not without value. Undermining the importance of word choice discredits the ways language shapes our understanding of the world around us.

As writers and editors, we are often concerned with the impact words have, regardless of the intention. Language it is increasingly manipulated to push individual agendas. We encourage our readers to remember the importance of the words they use, but also to hold the Collegian accountable for choosing its words with care for the power they hold. As you read, we welcome thoughtful critique, suggestions and engagement with our writing.

Connotations and their implications matter. Even if it’s for a last-minute discussion post, the practice of thinking and writing carefully trains us to hold ourselves to the standard it often feels we are losing.

Warmly,

Madeline, Mercer and Erik

The staff editorial is written weekly by Editors-in-Chief Madeline Lawler ’27 and Mercer Thomas ’27 and Executive Director Erik Kim ’27. You can contact them at lawler1@kenyon.edu, thomas5@kenyon.edu and kim16@kenyon.edu.