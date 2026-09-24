Look up from your phone: Social media stifles community

I’ve been a college student for four weeks. Everything still feels new and full of possibility. Going into college, I’d been anticipating having experiences similar to the ones my parents told me about: walking to the dining hall with my dorm floor, having late-night philosophical conversations about the undetermined future and pulling all-nighter study sessions before big exams. So far, college has been a lot of getting used to things, such as living with the person you met only four weeks ago at Orientation and trying to look like you know where you’re going even though you probably don’t. One thing I’ve noticed, which is substantially different from my parents’ experience, is the constant use of modern technology and social media. Suddenly, everyone’s college lives are being broadcast via carefully-crafted “photo dumps” and Instagram stories. Students spend countless hours online and rely on personal devices for schoolwork, entertainment and communication. A key part of our everyday lives, modern technology may be stopping students from getting the full college experience.

There are many ways to easily share information online. We can find out about events, post pictures with friends and look up anything imaginable. While useful in many ways, we are losing the art of offline communication: writing notes, hanging posters, even reading physical books rather than from our computers. For new students who still feel unprepared to navigate college, online, it may seem like everyone is having the time of their lives. Platforms like Instagram are designed to make your life look like a highlight reel, but they don’t replicate real life. It might seem like everyone has it all figured out, but this is likely untrue. Things will adapt and change as time goes on.

When technology is always present, there is also an apparent lack of genuine connection with others. Waiting for a class to start, we check our phones for notifications and scroll through the endless loop of five-second entertainment reels on TikTok or Instagram. We rarely sit with pure boredom anymore, a practice essential for fostering creativity and independence. Additionally, we don’t get the opportunity to actually talk to others. Half the time I attempt to talk to someone on campus, they have AirPods in their ears and cannot hear me. Students on Middle Path walk with their phones at eye level; they are seldom without them. Kenyon is a place where students are meant to inquire deeply with others, learning and practicing their critical thinking skills.

Though this has been my experience at Kenyon, I’m well aware it’s happening all over the world. I can’t remember the last time I asked someone for their phone number instead of their Instagram handle, or heard about a campus event from word of mouth rather than online. We have become reliant on the comforts of online life. On college campuses, especially ours, fostering real-life connections is crucial to forming a strong community.

Luckily, places like Kenyon are perfect for students to unplug and get involved. Though we hear about them online, campus events are also advertised through physical posters, creating opportunities to meet and talk to people face-to-face. Though it may feel uncomfortable at first, we should all try being a little more present. Instead of going on your phone before class, talk to somebody new. Walk on Middle Path without your headphones and instead listen to the sounds of nature or the people around you. You might be surprised at what you find when you actually pay attention. So please, just put down your phone and look around. You don’t want to miss it.

Nora McDonough ’30 has not yet declared a major and is from Hamden, CT. She can be reached at mcdonough3@kenyon.edu.