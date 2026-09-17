Classism on campus: A perspective from a first-year student

When I applied to Kenyon in the fall of my senior year, I was somehow completely oblivious to the economic diversity on campus — or rather, the lack thereof. It wasn’t until I completed a symposium project for the Kenyon Educational Enrichment Program that the culture of affluence and entitlement permeating campus became obvious.

I want to be clear: I do not believe that wealthy students are inherently bad or disagreeable people, nor do I believe that wealth in general is a problem. My main concern is the ignorance that seems to accompany economic privilege at Kenyon. More specifically, I am concerned by the subtle signs of classism that go undetected by those who never had to recognize them.

Classism on campus is not something I would consider noticeable. It has not been explicit, at least in the short time I have been here. But I have seen it manifest quietly through different interactions on campus. For instance, the frequent complaints about the food at Peirce Hall. Why complain about having access to three meals (not including extended hours) a day? Three meals, too, that require no preparation on our part. The only expectation for us is that we serve ourselves. Consistent, superb food quality may be an unreasonable expectation.

Ironically, the complaints about Peirce food are partially undermined by those who take several servings — leaving the scraps for those in line behind them — just to dispose of basically their entire meals shortly after. This action alone isn’t indicative of someone’s socioeconomic status per se. However, small behaviors like these can reveal the implicit expectations we have of others. When people grow up understanding that consideration and courtesy are things everyone owes one another, the absence of such awareness is noticeable.

When I spoke to an upperclassman, they noted how it was refreshing to hear that some students are more open to using words like “poor” to describe their backgrounds. Apparently, this word was once taboo to some degree. There seems to be, or to have been, a general discomfort with acknowledging poverty directly, just as there can be discomfort among wealthy students with directly acknowledging that they are wealthy.

This is where euphemisms come into play, because they can make socioeconomic disparities easier to discuss. One example is the term “pre-prosperous,” which I hear as a frequent substitute for “poor.” The prefix “pre” means “prior to,” which indicates that poverty is a condition someone endures before becoming prosperous. It implies that poverty, in a way, is a choice; that a family explicitly chose to live a poor lifestyle, rather than acknowledging the fact that many families simply do not have the resources to combat the poverty cycle.

Wealth is understood here, but it is never named. There is truly nothing wrong with having money; we are not in control of the circumstances from which we emerge. The issue comes in when people refuse to acknowledge their privilege, because that limits awareness of distinct economic backgrounds. Instead, it pushes the notion that everyone has these luxuries.

I feel an obligation to mention the political climate at Kenyon, too. There is pretty significant pressure to take a stand on political issues and social controversies. And it is truly wonderful to use your voice for the common good; that is a beautiful aspect of campus culture, and is one I hope continues in my time here. The problem is that not everyone has the same time capacity to devote themselves to these conversations, and that is something we tend to overlook.

Student organizations on campus that promote political activism may well be composed of people from diverse economic backgrounds. However, according to a 2017 New York Times study, 75% of Kenyon students come from the top 20% income bracket. The reality is that these organizations likely lack economic diversity.

There is irony in this. Students less familiar with the reasons that make advocacy important seem most inclined to pressure others to advocate. But students who are preoccupied with consistent overdue-payment emails and grant applications might not have the capacity to also devote themselves to activism. Cancel culture is prevalent on campus, and though it is important to hold others accountable, it is more important to make sure we are not measuring someone’s morality by what they are unable to do.

Classism at Kenyon is not outwardly mean-spirited; it is, instead, the assumption that everyone has the same amount of money, time and social confidence. Again, I do not believe that there is anything wrong with wealth. Nor do I believe that wealthy students can, will or should understand hardships they never had to endure. I just want my peers to know that their world is not universal.

Calla Reynolds ’30 has not yet declared a major and is from Pittsburgh. She can be reached at reynolds4@kenyon.edu.