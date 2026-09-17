Kenyon, stop tokenizing the Amish

Kenyon is a college filled with wired earbuds, matcha and indie rock: a place where quirk is encouraged. Yet we share Knox County with the Amish — yes, the plain-dressing, beard-sporting, technology-wary Amish. If the contrast makes you smirk, you’re where I was not long ago.

I’ve been coming to Knox County since well before I was a student here. Nearly a decade ago, when my sister went to Kenyon, visits meant donuts from an Amish bakery and stops at farm stands along the road. These remain some of my fondest childhood memories. I knew the Amish only as merchants; I never gave much thought to who they were as people. So when I returned to Gambier last spring — no longer a tagalong little sibling but a prospective student — I snickered at the first horse and buggy I saw. I wasn’t alone. Since then, I’ve watched a classmate reach for a phone to photograph a man sauntering along on horseback past the athletic fields. I’ve heard the Amish described as cute, as hilarious and as creepy. Some students treat them as punchlines; others as a novelty or a time capsule. These reactions may seem different, but they make the same mistake. They treat grown adults as a campus spectacle, as children, or as exhibits, but never as what they are: our neighbors.

These offhand comments stuck with me because I cannot imagine us making them about anyone else. We’d be appalled if a classmate filmed a professor and their family out for a walk. We’d say something, rightly, if someone mocked a classmate’s hijab or yarmulke. Why, then, is openly mocking and denigrating the Amish fair game?

Amish garb isn’t a costume; it’s part of an expression of faith. So is their avoidance of your camera. Many Amish believe that being photographed violates the biblical Second Commandment’s prohibition on graven images. When you photograph an Amish person to send to your friends, you’re taking something a stranger has chosen, on religious grounds, not to give, and you’re using it for a punchline. The Amish person is unlikely to stop you, but they shouldn’t have to.

The Amish are as much our neighbors as anyone in Knox County. They share our streets, make some of the food we eat at Peirce Hall and own businesses we frequent. While we pass through for a couple of years, they raise families here. For a school that prides itself on community, we’ve failed to realize that our community doesn’t start and end at the top of the Hill. It’s worth remembering that we are conspicuous here, too. We’re a bunch of kids in a cornfield, dressed in thrifted vintage sweaters and talking about Bentham’s panopticon at the Wendy’s in Mount Vernon. Our Knox County neighbors extend us a courtesy we haven’t returned. They have declined, so far, to find us hilarious.

Neighborly respect doesn’t mean romanticizing the Amish lifestyle. There is nothing wrong with being curious about it, or even fundamentally disagreeing with it. There is plenty to push back on: no schooling past eighth grade, unequal rights for women and the harsh shunning of members who leave the church. Please, make those arguments. Raise them in appropriate and constructive forums, though: Critique is not the same as mockery. You can possess every one of those objections and still not ridicule a man on his way to work.

Gabriel Schwab ‘30 is a prospective political science and sociology major and is from Geneva, Illinois. He can be reached at schwab1@kenyon.edu.