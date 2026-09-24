Please let us have fun: Administration limits campus culture 

Marketing Kenyon to prospective students has become more of a challenge as of late — not because we lack great professors or passionate students, but because the college market has gotten smaller, tuition has increased and our location and small size can make Kenyon a difficult sell. The College recognizes these obstacles and is taking steps to try and improve its image. The issue is that many of the steps Kenyon has taken to improve its reputation are detrimental to the College’s most valuable asset: its culture. We all know Kenyon is an excellent school with a pretty campus, solid food and supportive faculty. But where this school really shines is its culture. Being surrounded by cornfields and cows means there are few external sources of activity; instead, students are frequently the ones to organize and create events. From musical performances to Hunger Games on the Science Quad, Kenyon students create the campus life they want. But what students want and what the administration wants are increasingly at odds. The administration has repeatedly taken actions that actively stifle student organizing and campus culture. This is detrimental not only to the student experience, but also to the future of the College.

An example of this is the “Posting and Chalking” policy. Adopted in 2024, the policy regulates how students can disseminate information on campus. Students are only allowed to put up one poster or flyer in each designated poster area. One of the policy’s motivations is “maintaining the physical beauty of our campus.” Though we all appreciate a beautiful campus, it feels like these changes are aimed not at us but at potential students and their families.

For many perspective students, seeing posters during a tour can give them a sense of the student body and help them decide if they want to join our community. Kenyon shouldn’t have to sanitize its image to appeal to prospective students. If the school feels it needs to hide its culture from potential students, then maybe Kenyon is not the right place for those kids. Trying to mask the culture of the school is detrimental, both to new students and the campus culture. One of our greatest strengths as an institution is our student body, and we should highlight and encourage rather than stifle it.

The administration’s continued efforts to promote Kenyon Connect (KCon) are another example of its misguided attempts to manage student culture. Kenyon has consistently tried to bolster KCon usage and shift student communication and organizing onto the platform. The problem is that KCon is incredibly difficult to use. The user interface is clunky and feels outdated; organizing an event feels like booking an appointment with the Department of Motor Vehicles. Despite students’ generally negative reaction to KCon, Campus Senate continues to push for it to be the hub of all campus life. This is indicative of the school’s overall approach to student life: We can have fun but only within our administration-approved padded cells. This is not to say that all efforts to manage campus life are bad, but rather that not every event should be a Career Development Office-sponsored craft night in Gund Commons. If Kenyon student life is going to thrive, then students need the space and opportunity to organize without excessive administrative interference.

A prime example of administrative rules constraining student culture came when Charlie Menzel ’28 organized a concert for all graduating bands during the last Friday night of finals week in the spring semester of 2025. Menzel, along with other students helping to organize the concert, sent out an email advertising the event a few days in advance. Within three hours they recieved received an email with four offices copied, threatening academic consequences to anyone who organized or participated in the event, Menzel recounted. According to these offices, the event was in violation of quiet hours. Quiet hours during finals week are in place until noon on the semester’s last Saturday, although all work is required to be submitted Friday at 4 p.m. There is no reason for quiet hours to extend beyond this 4 p.m. deadline, let alone for it to be strictly enforced. The administration responded by threatening to remove all Senior Week privileges for participating bands and attending students, in addition to immediate removal from campus with a referral to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities for non-graduating students. This outrageous and disproportionate reaction led to the cancellation of the event and illustrates a greater issue of administrative rulings directly leading to fewer student events and a weaker community.

Kenyon students are eager to contribute to campus culture and build connections. The administration advertises the passions of the student body, yet is actively curbing the student body’s autonomy. The administration needs to grant students the trust and freedom to put the skills we’ve learned here to use.

Molly Hunt ’27 is a molecular biology major from Dobbs Ferry, NY. She can be reached at hunt4@kenyon.edu.

Luc Gilbreath ’27 is a film major from Ketchum, ID. He can be reached at gilbreath1@kenyon.edu.

Charlie Menzel ’28 is opinions assistant for The Kenyon Collegian.