Column: Kenyon should not tolerate intolerant viewpoints

Many people, when domestic politics come into a conversation, swear by the idea of “seeing both sides.” However, in my observation, some use political ambivalence as a justification for an underlying discomfort with one or more marginalized groups. While not explicitly hateful, adopting this stance contributes to the normalization of hateful ideologies and ruins the sense of a tolerant community that Kenyon strives to uphold. To clarify, being tolerant and respecting the views of others does not mean letting harmful rhetoric go unchecked. Of course, everyone should be free to express their opinions, political or otherwise. Nevertheless, it is still the responsibility of the student body to work to confront these prejudices. For us students, the solution is not to attack or deride, but to educate people and call out the thoughts and behaviors that contribute to the marginalization and separation of the most vulnerable in our population. After all, the one thing a tolerant community cannot tolerate is intolerance.
What is intolerance, then? Aside from a dictionary definition, intolerance can be seen in political, social and cultural norms, acts or words aimed at restricting civil and human rights, eroding social progress or discriminating against an “othered” group of people. This stems from conscious and unconscious biases, which none of us are immune to. Beyond these definitions, we witness intolerance in the kinds of laws that are thrown around state legislatures almost daily: nonsensical bans on drag, books and gender-affirming health care, many of which have been declared unconstitutional. But intolerance does not just exist in the halls of state capitol buildings. At Kenyon, it tends to come out in conversations between peers and on social media, often taking the form of racism, sexism, homophobia and transphobia. Though these views can appear in just about any discussion, they most often — as mentioned — appear in political discussions. Frequent offenders include nationalist rhetoric around border policy and immigration, moral panics over “protecting” children from so-called “woke” influence and instances of police brutality.
As with anywhere, Kenyon is home to a diverse host of political viewpoints. It is important to respect the opinions of those different from your own, but if we as students want a community that fosters growth and safety for people of every background, we must work to constructively call out and educate those who see social growth, progress and diversity as problematic. The process of creating a safe community should not mean that we let divisive and prejudiced ideas simmer under the flag of bipartisanship, but instead requires learning, growing and progressing as a community. To start on the path of getting involved, consider ways to educate yourself. Sit in on your local city hall or school board meetings, take a critical lens to political rhetoric of all kinds and research historical prejudices in education and American society. Through these means and more, we can arm ourselves with patience, knowledge and maturity to challenge prejudice wherever it manifests and create a genuinely tolerant community.
Austin Vaughan ’26 is a Psychology and English major with a concentration in Creative Writing from Cincinnati. He can be reached at vaughan1@kenyon.edu.
Pritish Das
You have to be kidding me; this is insane. The Collegian's response to being called out for centrism last week is to write a centrist article on not being centrist! This is some insane meta stuff! This entire essay is devoted to being against political ambivalence, yet it does not really take a stake in anything. We all know the context behind this. Last week, the Collegian ran two articles that both got flack for "both-sides" the Israel-Palestine conflict and trying to comment from a position of neutrality. You are telling me it is a coincidence that this week they ran another article saying "Let's not be intolerant" but don't actually say anything. Collegian has made two posts last week on the Israel-Palestine conflict: "Kenyon must foster dialogue amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict" and "Resistance to bigotry in Light of Israel-Hamas Conflict". Both articles can be summed up by saying "guys, we should peacefully talk both sides of a complex issue". This collegian article begins: "Many people, when domestic politics come into a conversation, swear by the idea of “seeing both sides.” However, in my observation, some use political ambivalence as a justification for an underlying discomfort with one or more marginalized groups. While not explicitly hateful, adopting this stance contributes to the normalization of hateful ideologies and ruins the sense of a tolerant community that Kenyon strives to uphold." This article doesn't even see "both sides" because it doesn't even mention the conflict! Now if a criticism of "both-sidesing" has nothing to do with Israel and Palestine given the recent political climate and the recent articles from the Collegian sue me, but I don't believe it. The previous collegian article, which the columnists have not commented on, portrayed dangerous misinformation by refusing to put the death counts of Palestinians but putting the death counts of Israelis. My argument with Fred Baumann was that the Collegian's both sides position was taking the side of the oppressor, a point that this article also makes. Now I disagree heavily with Baumann and don't see any point with continuing to respond to him, but I do admire that Baumann takes a side and continues with it, rather this sort of meta game that the Collegian is trying to do with "we are neutrally against neutrality". I am not saying that the Collegian had to respond to my comment or any comment, but I find it laughable that the Collegian runs yet another post promoting tolerance while evading on saying anything on the actual situation. Can the Collegian please do what this article says and take a position?
Anonymous
Pritish DasWhy do you see no point in continuing to respond to Professor Baumann? Can you not answer his two very reasonable questions?
Alum
Political communities, traditional workplaces, and community groups are right to not tolerate intolerance. I’m less sure, though, about academia. This article reminds me of the airy discourse of “listening, allyship, support, community input and feedback, self-education,” etc. While these aren’t inherently bad, approaching every issue with such a lens engenders a fairly homogenous, stupid discourse. I concur with the other commenter that I heartily disagree with Professor Baumann (and a number of other fabulous professors) on a host of contemporary political issues, but I deeply respect his conviction and capacity for the sort of reasoned discourse that eludes today’s classrooms. He, and professors like him, did infinitely more for my academic and personal development than pallid, tip-toey discourse ever could. You learn about your own thought, about community life, and, of course, academic material from those with whom you disagree that happen to be smarter than you and more knowledgeable about certain subjects. The author’s plea to shame those with detestable views is something happens naturally and requires no call to action. Doing so, especially as frequently as is done at Kenyon, only shuts people up in class and makes them close-minded students.
