This week, elections to determine the composition of Kenyon’s next Student Council will be held, and it is imperative that students do their democratic duty and vote.

At the present, Kenyon is undergoing notable changes in many regards. Most visibly, the campus is expanding, both physically and in the size of the student body. Kenyon’s administration is focused on the future, but as the students here right now, it is important that we select student body representatives who will be outspoken advocates on the issues we are faced with now. We must make our present concerns known and not let the administration become too consumed in the future.

The College is also in the midst of another major transition. With the departure of former President Sean Decatur, Kenyon will soon have a new leader who may not be fully acquainted with the needs and concerns of the campus community. As the new president is expected to take office in the next academic year, student representatives will play a major role aiding in the transition. These students will be tasked with gaining a comprehensive knowledge of all facets and struggles of life on the Hill and communicating this knowledge to the incoming president in a constructive, yet honest manner.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has largely subsided as a visible crisis, the effects of shutdowns and isolation still hold a tangible grip on the student body. Many ways of life on the Hill that existed prior to the pandemic seem to have departed, and it seems a new culture has risen — one with fewer all-campus parties and reduced student involvement in organizations. The Classes of 2024 and 2025 entered their first years on the Hill during the thick of remote classes and restricted student engagement. For this reason, human connection was hindered during what is, for many, the most foundational time in college. It will be up to the incoming Student Council representatives to work toward bringing these students together in order to bring about a more cohesive campus community.

For these reasons, we urge the entire student body to engage with this election by reading the candidate statements, reaching out to them with questions and ultimately casting a ballot. The community must realize that this election will have a tangible impact on the present and future of Kenyon.

You can find candidate statements on the Kenyon website and learn more about the candidates for president on page 1. Ballots will be distributed to students over email, and voting will be open from April 10 through April 12.

Sincerely,

Reid, Salvatore and Amelia

The staff editorial is written weekly by Editors-in-Chief Amelia Carnell ’23 and Salvatore Macchione ’23, and Executive Director Reid Stautberg ’23. You can contact them at carnell1@kenyon.edu, macchione1@kenyon.edu and stautberg1@kenyon.edu, respectively.