Staff Editorial: A concerned welcome to Volume 150

As the new Collegian executive staff, we would like to welcome you to Volume 150. This is a milestone for our newspaper, which has been serving Kenyon and the greater Gambier community since 1856.

Generally, in the first edition of a new volume, the new executive staff writes a column broadly welcoming readers to the next chapter of the Collegian. However, writing this week, it would be impossible to look forward to next year without acknowledging Monday night’s breaking news: an initial draft majority U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked, which calls for the overturn of Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision which has protected the right to an abortion in this country for almost 50 years.

The draft, published by Politico, was written by Associate Justice Samuel Alito, one of the six conservative justices currently residing on the bench. This opinion is an attack on individuals’ bodily autonomy and comes despite the fact that the majority of Americans think that abortion should be legal. The dubious decision of the Court only serves to erode its already-waning legitimacy as an institution that upholds both the Constitution and legal precedent.

While the decision is not final, and Roe remains the law of the land (for the time being), this draft opinion represents a critical juncture for abortion access in the United States. In Ohio, there are bills pending in the statehouse to impose a “trigger ban,” which would ban abortions if and when Roe is repealed. According to the Columbus Dispatch, it’s also likely bills previously signed by Governor Mike DeWine — including a heartbeat bill and a requirement to perform burials or cremations of fetal remains — will become law in the future. We should all be angry and sad, but also ready to take action. We must be ready for attacks on rights to continue based on the Court’s conservative supermajority.

As we look forward to next year, we are committed to covering stories like this one — stories of national importance with real impact on the members of the Kenyon community — as well as those closer to home. In a time where honest, revelatory journalism is of paramount importance, we will not shy away from the important, and often contentious, topics of our generation.

We look forward to serving the Kenyon community through whatever the next year might hold.

Sincerely,

Amelia and Salvatore

The staff editorial is written weekly by editors-in-chief Amelia Carnell ’23 and Salvatore Macchione ’23. You can contact them at carnell1@kenyon.edu and macchione1@kenyon.edu, respectively.