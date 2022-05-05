Jordy Fee-Platt: Volume 149 executive staff bids farewell

I’m finding it hard to believe that my time at the Collegian has come to an end. This newspaper has been the common thread through numerous stages of my Kenyon experience. Through COVID-19 and changes in my social circle, the Collegian has always been there for me. Its impact on my life is hard to quantify. This publication has not only brought me lifelong friends, with whom I have shared fond memories that we will cherish for years to come. It has also helped me realize what I want to pursue in my career: journalism.

Entering college, journalism wasn’t on my radar, but now it’s what I want to spend my life doing. Writing sports recaps in the Collegian helped me realize that I didn’t love anything more than sports journalism — it truly feels like my calling. The writing experience this publication has given me is remarkable, and I will not take for granted just how rare that opportunity is in college. This paper helped me realize that a career in sports is actually possible. Through three years as an editor, I also was fortunate to learn leadership skills before entering the workforce, a tremendous blessing at this age.

Monday budget meetings and Wednesday production nights have become so ingrained in my schedule that whenever there is a week off, it always feels like something is missing. It has already felt quite odd to not be in the office this week, and I’m realizing how much I’m going to miss that routine. I am so thankful that I will be able to take such incredible friends from this paper with me going forward, in addition to the journalistic skills I have gathered from my experience. I will miss the Collegian dearly, but at the same time, I will also be taking it with me, both personally and professionally. Thanks to the “paper,” as I lovingly call it, for being a fundamental element of my time at Kenyon.

Dylan Goodwin ’19, thank you for being my first cheerleader in sportswriting and bringing me into the Collegian circle. Becca Foley ’20, thanks for making me feel like I belonged as an editor. Andy Kelleher ’22, you were the unsung hero of this paper for four years, and we are so grateful for all your incredible editing advice over the years. Linnea Mumma ’22 and Amanda Pyne ’22, it has been such a pleasure to work with you, and I’m so thankful for the friendship we have developed. And finally, Joe Wint ’22 and Jackson Wald ’22, I’m filled with gratitude that this paper brought us together, and I feel so lucky to call you both some of my best friends in the world.