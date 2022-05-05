Amanda Pyne: Volume 149 executive staff bids farewell

After two years of working for the Collegian, saying goodbye feels like parting from an old friend.

Sitting in my first news meeting in the Alumni Dining Room, I would have never predicted that I would end up here. My first article was a 250-word news recap about the flu shot clinic — a fairly inconsequential story. I wasn’t sure I really wanted to stick with writing. But just a couple weeks later, COVID-19 hit, and my perspective changed. I knew that I had to keep writing. I know now that I’ll be forever grateful I did.

Thank you to my fellow executive team members for your endless support and your friendship. I will miss our long nights in the office, bantering over headlines and em dashes way into the early hours of the morning. I couldn’t have asked for a better team to work alongside.

Thank you to my staff, for your endless adaptability and consistent willingness to step up to the plate during an increasingly difficult year. The tireless work you dedicated week in and week out, in spite of burnout, low engagement and administrative opposition, is nothing short of admirable. Without you, Volume 149 would not have been possible.

Thank you to my successors, for carrying on the mission of our paper. I’m so excited to see what’s in store for you.

And lastly, to our readers, thank you for engaging with our work, for sharing our stories and for calling us out when we get things wrong. Please keep reading — not only are there great things ahead in Volume 150, but the value of local news is more important now than it ever has been before.