“Bothsiding” the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a harmful fallacy

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, effectively inciting the largest military invasion in Europe since World War II. The military assault — which was, in its inception, allegedly supposed to be a 72-hour “military operation” seeking to “demilitarize and denazify” Ukraine — has since turned into an atrocious, prolonged conflict responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians and the displacement of millions more. As Kenyon students, outside observers and sympathetic human beings, it is imperative that we do not attempt to justify Russia’s senseless, imperialist violence with the Kremlin’s own deceit and lies — we cannot, and must not, fall into the fallacious trap of “bothsidesing” Russia’s cruel invasion of Ukraine. Make no mistake: Russia, and only Russia, is to blame.
Unfortunately, some of the American discourse in both liberal and conservative media spheres has mirrored the rhetoric of Putin’s propaganda that absolves Russia of this blame. In the weeks preceding the onset of the Russian invasion, leftist and right-wing talking heads alike vocally and cynically doubted the many alarms of invasion raised by the White House and U.S. intelligence, with some, such as independent journalist Glenn Greenwald, openly dismissing the accurate warnings as baseless “anti-Russia propaganda.” After the start of the invasion, other individuals, like 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard and Fox News host Tucker Carlson, blamed NATO for encroaching on Russian territory, implying that NATO’s eastward expansion forced Russia to act accordingly: by bombing Ukranian children’s hospitals and other civilian targets, of course. Even the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) said that American imperialism “set the stage” for Russia’s invasion and subsequent slaughter of innocent Ukrainian civilians.
Each of these talking points are not only egregious and astonishingly false, but tacitly dilute the true magnitude of Russia’s humanitarian atrocities. Everytime someone repeats the lie that “Nazis run Ukraine,” or that Russia is simply trying to rid of “American-funded biolabs,” Russia evades due culpability on the world stage. After all, Russia’s motives are entirely imperialistic, with the propaganda serving as a cover for Russia’s true desire to annex additional eastern Ukrainian territory, as they did with Crimea in 2014.
This is not to say that Ukraine’s politics and wartime policies are infallible, of course; in just the last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has outright banned 11 opposition parties, all while enlisting extremist militias, like the far-right neo-Nazi Azov Battalian, for military assistance. However, while these actions are inherently problematic to say the least, they in no way justify the Kremlin’s decision to senselessly slaughter innocent Ukrainian men, women and children under blatantly false pretenses. It was Russia’s decision to amass nearly 200,000 troops on Ukraine’s border, it was Russia’s decision to break the Minsk agreements and ultimately it has been Russia’s decision to act the way it has — not America’s decision, not NATO’s decision and most certainly not Ukraine’s decision. To say anything different is deliberately dishonest.
Annalia Fiore
I agree with the heart of this piece. Russia is solely responsible for the invasion of Ukraine. As Professor Ablovatski put it, "History does not cause a country to invade." Recognizing the sole responsibility for a countries actions, however, should not prevent us from acknowledging ways in which other factors contributed too, or exasperated a crisis. As someone who is more interested in investigating how we prevent a similar invasion in the future from happening rather than re-hashing dichotomous slogans of solidarity ad nauseam among the chorus of well intentioned Americans, I think it is important to acknowledge ways in which the U.S.'s foreign policy since the dissolution of the Soviet Union has, in some respects, contributed to the situation. NATO's encroachment on Russia's border is not merely a Fox new's talking point, but a real, and I'd argue, legitimate critique of the U.S. hawkish foreign policy. NATO, after-all, was established as a Cold War organization. I could say more on this matter. Suffice to say, the U.S.'s instance on denying and suppressing legitimate, or at least, arguable criticisms of past foreign policy and current events contributes to the Kremlin's narrative of western propaganda. The more we insist on a binary diagnosis, the more we play into the hands of Russia's hybrid-warfare. Therein lies my key disagreement of your article (though much of it I appreciate), that being with the notion that to acknowledge faults with the U.S., or even with Zelensky, is to somehow delegitimize or take away from the real, horrible plight of Ukrainian civilians. Nothing could be further from the truth. Nor is it "deliberately dishonest" -- an unfortunate, hyperbolic statement. It is imperative to consider how the U.S.'s foreign policy has failed, for example, in the 1990s to establish an effective, democratic government in Russia. Or how the development of biological and nuclear plants in Eastern Europe -- regardless of our intentions -- was inherently threatening to Russia's hegemony. This by no means takes away from the cruelty, the imperialism, and the injustice of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian civilians are dying, their cities are burning, and it is vital that all of us consider how we each can contribute to causes that bring aid and peace to their homeland. You conflate empathy and solidarity with a maintaining a binary, shallow diagnosis of the crisis at hand, and the consequences of such a narrative will hurt Ukrainians more that our pithy slogans and Ukrainian emoji flags can ever help.
