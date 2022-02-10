Biden’s Ukraine strategy is a profitable political ploy

For the past several weeks, the media has been dominated by news of the seemingly imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, with President Biden stating on Tuesday that “we are jointly ready, and all of NATO is ready” for such an invasion. The media has quickly fallen in line with the Biden administration’s reproach of Russian President Vladimir Putin, pushing the fear-mongering narrative so far that a third world war seems to be a ready proposition. This tactic is unsurprising, to say the least, but it serves a far more political and economic purpose, which is readily overlooked. I would like to preface that in no way is this a defense of Putin or his actions, but rather a frank analysis of the manner in which modern conflict is simply a political and economic racket, and the lack of critical reporting is complacent (in the lightest of terms). You don’t fight imperialism with more imperialism, yet that appears to be the current course.
It is far from a secret to state that Biden’s first year and a half in office have thus far been a bitter failure. His approval ratings have continuously fallen, currently resting at just above 40%, with disapproval at over 50%. The Build Back Better Bill is floundering spectacularly, with the most recent development being free community college sacrificed in a “compromise,” despite that already being the compromise from free tuition for all state universities. There is an inability to corral the majority within his own party, and the Afghanistan withdrawal was a hornswoggling dumpster fire. And what is the typical tool of a failing president? To redirect and reinvigorate with a conflict-fueled, reignited patriotism, which is precisely what the Ukraine situation offers. This is exactly the method which President Bush and subsequent presidents employed in Iraq and Afghanistan, Nixon in Vietnam, Reagan in Libya and Iran, and now Biden with Ukraine.
It should come as no surprise that the heavy hitters (Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and General Dynamics) of the military-industrial complex have already begun peddling the benefit from this prospective war to shareholders. Raytheon CEO Gregg Hayes has brazenly boasted of the potential profits presented in this conflict, saying on a Jan. 25 earnings call that “the tensions in Eastern Europe … I fully expect we’re going to see some benefit from it,” according to Sarah Lazare of In These Times. Lockheed Martin President and CEO Jim Taiclet made similar remarks in a Jan. 25 earnings call with investors as well. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), an influential think tank, has released a report by Senior Vice President Seth G. Jones that “Washington’s goal should be to deter Russian conventional operations in Ukraine by punishment.” Shocker, it’s these same military-industrial complex entities which are some of the largest backers for the group. This Western narrative is actively pushing for this conflict to occur, fully aware of the destruction it will bring, for the sole purpose of pleasing investors.
Nothing occurs in a vacuum, and this conflict has been steadily brewing for over a decade. With the renewed efforts of Ukraine to join NATO, and historically neutral states such as Sweden continually cozying up to the organization, Putin’s paranoia of an amassed European military alliance is not unfounded. Having watched as more and more of Eastern Europe joins an organization which was formed in opposition to your home nation, this reaction is nothing but predictable from the Russian strongman. Understanding this easily trackable set of interactions, this Western narrative of “unprovoked Russian aggression” is more aptly a line of propaganda. Let’s also not forget the stark irony of the United States, with its over 800 active military bases around the globe, including in Estonia and Latvia, sitting upon its high horse dictating terms to Russia mobilizing their own forces within their own borders.
To be clear, any Russian intent to invade and annex Ukraine is an imperialist act, and easily condemnable. However, you don’t fight fire with fire, which is the exact aim of the U.S. and many of its Western allies. Be wary of the political agenda that the Biden administration, Western powers and the military-industrial complex most certainly have (being their own longevity and the profits of Super PAC donors), and don’t allow yourself to be whipped up into the patriotic fervor amplified by the “free” Western media.
Guthrie Richardson ’25 is an undecided major from Chapel Hill, N.C. He can be reached at richardson3@kenyon.edu.
Disappointed Student
"To be clear, any Russian intent to invade and annex Ukraine is an imperialist act, and easily condemnable. However, you don’t fight fire with fire, which is the exact aim of the U.S. and many of its Western allies."
I'm not even sure where to begin with this piece. It's now wrong to defend your allies? Preventing the autocratic leader of an authoritarian nation from annexing one of its neighbors is imperialism? This would be nothing close to a war of aggression. I am confused why you would give Russia, of all countries, the benefit of the doubt in this situation. You imply that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be some backwards form of self-defense from NATO, which in itself is ridiculous.
"(America is) sitting upon its high horse dictating terms to Russia mobilizing their own forces within their own borders." Do you think the Russian military is just hanging out, hoping for an invitation to tea? They were doing military drills next to the Ukrainian border today! You can criticize the mainstream media's analysis all you want, but pictures and videos do not lie. Especially when the Russian defense ministry is the source.
https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/massive-russian-military-drills-on-ukraine-border-ratchet-up-threat-11644496231
It is ironic that you refer to NATO from the Russian perspective a "organization which was formed in opposition to your home nation." What was that nation, the USSR, doing at that time? Invading sovereign states and annexing them against their will! Since when did imperialism only count for countries you didn't like? Unfortunately, when a country invades one of your allies, condemnation is not enough. Please take some political science classes - international relations in particular. The United States having a history of imperialism is an undeniable fact. But to be so dogmatically linked to a worldview that you fail to discern reality from ideology is disappointing.
Reply to Disappointed Student
elin o'Hara slavick
Disappointed StudentOne’s Reality is always aligned with / informed by one’s Ideology, including yours.
Reply to elin o'Hara slavick
Chris
Bashing the military-industrial complex for wanting to supply arms to Ukraine is valid, but it's low-hanging fruit. The situation is extremely complex. One could argue either side of the issue there and make valid and respectable points.
But... imperialism? This word, which has genuine importance in helping us understand global affairs and history, has instead become an ideological bludgeon. Its use here pulls back the curtain on the strong bias underlying this piece.
The only "imperialist" in this situation, as you say, is Russia, which wants to completely dominate the affairs of its former satellite states.
On the other hand, the only people who want US arms provided to Ukraine more than the CEOs of weapons manufacturers are the Ukrainian people themselves who are desperate for Western support. At present, the Ukrainian people want to join NATO & the EU more than NATO and EU members want them to join. It is curious that the author neglects to mention the aspirations of the sovereign Ukrainian people in the entire piece, focusing the bulk of their ire on the perennial boogeyman of the West.
Are Ukrainians mere victims of "Western propaganda" for wanting Western-backed support? Perhaps they are agents of imperialism itself! Indeed, they should refuse US funding in the name of fighting imperialism and allow Russia to steamroll them.
Reply to Chris