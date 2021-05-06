Jackson Wald: the former Collegian executive staff bids farewell

I joined the Collegian my very first week at Kenyon. An aspiring (and nervous) sports journalist, I attended the sports section meeting expecting to shadow other writers, and maybe get a chance to write an article the following semester.

I was promptly assigned a story for the next week on field hockey — a sport I knew absolutely nothing about. That Saturday, stationed under the blazing sun, I drew diagrams of the field and interviewed parents of players, trying to comprehend what in the world was going on.

I figured, if I could make it through this article, I could make it through anything.

Since then — from staff writer to sports and features editor to managing editor — the Collegian and I have been tied at the hip.

My role as managing editor was all about dealing with people. In many ways it was a logistical job — scheduling meetings, responding to emails and organizing staff. But being in charge of the paper also granted me something else: a new perspective. My role afforded me the ability to see just how incredible it is to have everyone who works for the Collegian operating as one cohesive unit, all working their tails off to make a great paper. It truly moved me.

Now, as I reflect on my time at the Collegian, I recognize that more than anything else, I’m thankful. I’m thankful for the Vol. 148 staff, who put up with my near-daily Slack harassment, late-night production rambling and excessive use of Zoom filters. I’m thankful for the stories I’ve been able to write — from profiles on the Mount Vernon ski club to breaking stories on Kenyon’s response to COVID-19.

And, finally, I’m thankful for the wonderful people who helped me along the way.

I’m thankful for Dylan Goodwin ’19, who threw me into the gauntlet and let me find my voice as a writer. I’m thankful for Dante Kanter ’21, who took me under his wing and taught me the intricacies of the features section. I’m thankful for Tommy Johnson ’20, whose sage advice and snappy humor made the Collegian feel less like a chore and more like a community. And, lastly, I’m thankful for my brothers Joe Wint ’22 and Jordy Fee-Platt ’22, who made Wednesday nights my favorite night of the week. You two are going to kill it next semester, and I’m so excited to see where you guys help take the paper.

The Collegian has provided me with more than I could have ever imagined. And for that, I will always be thankful.