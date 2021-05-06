Elizabeth Stanley: the former Collegian executive staff bids farewell

This year has been more than a challenge. At times, it has been heartbreaking, stressful and emotionally exhausting. But as a Kenyon community we have persevered, and I am so deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to work for this newspaper through it all.

I have been proud to serve the Collegian this year as executive director. We achieved a lot despite the circumstances, and it has been an honor. My time working for this newspaper has been a precious and rewarding experience, and I hope to carry everything I have learned into what comes next.

To my fellow executive staff members: Thank you for your friendship and perseverance throughout this year. I feel very lucky to have been your teammate. We have worked through a lot together, and I am so proud of our collective commitment and our mutual care for one another.

To the Volume 148 staff: Your endurance and your consistent hard work is inspiring to me. Never forget the powerful dedication and determination that you showed this year. You all are rock stars.

To the Kenyon community: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for the lessons you have taught me. My years here were deeply formative, and I owe much of my personal growth to your kind challenges, your efforts to push me as far as I can go, to take me to my limit and show me that I can go further. Kenyon’s magic is born from its community, and its strength has taken me far.