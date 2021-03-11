Staff editorial: Kenyon must act swiftly and change its mascot now

There’s no need to continue dancing around the subject. Kenyon needs to change its mascot.
The Lords and Ladies represent a rigid gender binary that does not accurately reflect the Kenyon community and the multiple identities within it. Nonbinary students, and student-athletes in particular, are forced to be identified by a name that is at least problematic and at most transphobic.
Similarly, the Lords and Ladies moniker is classist in its assumption of the types of people that go to Kenyon. Lords and ladies are synonymous with aristocracy, and even though the titles are not part of our modern society, their usage still recalls the age-old association between lords and ladies and upper-class sensibilities.
We know that for some on campus this change may not seem necessary, and for many alumni it will be a hard sell. But as the current generation of Kenyon students, and the most diverse group ever, it is important that we prioritize current and future Kenyon student-athletes and their mental health above anything else.
This kind of change is not unprecedented. Across the country, the legacy of antiquated and hurtful team names are finally being addressed: The Washington Football Team recently changed its name, and the Cleveland Indians have committed to removing their moniker. There’s no longer an excuse for Kenyon to sit idly by and watch while the sporting world changes around it.
The mascots are no longer reflective of the Kenyon community, and Kenyon athletes are taking the brunt of that heat. Recently, Kenyon athletes have reported being made fun of during games for the mascot’s — and, subsequently, the College’s — “snobbish” connotation.
President Decatur has asked Campus Senate to consider the mascot and its meaning. But simply contemplating a change is not enough. In order to demonstrate Kenyon’s commitment to social justice and inclusivity, it must change the mascot to something that accurately reflects the student body.
Alum
This article is... not well thought out. For one, placing Lords and Ladies on par with mascots such as the Redskins is an absurd comparison. Second, calling a mascot that denotes royalty a “classist” name is a humongous reach. Should we get rid of all mascots called the Raiders (b/c of crusades) Pirates (b/c pirates raped/pillaged)? The list goes on and on. Confusing and largely incorrect article and more bumbling and unwanted performative “activism” by Kenyon admin. Disappointing.
Reply to Alum
Recent alumn
What is wrong with changing all the teams(including girls) to lords? I feel like Lords can be a non binary title, especially today
Reply to Recent alumn
Duke of Danville
I'd suggest the "Atoms" or "Newtons," something STEM-Y to fit our new goal to be the number one destination for science, but then again science is riddled with the relicts of white, Western thought.
Kenyon Football Team, anyone?
Reply to Duke of Danville
Alumni
Sports themselves are gendered. By this logic it is equally discriminatory to call a sport women’s lacrosse, or men’s lacrosse. To conclude that a school mascot, most closely related with athletics, shouldn’t be allowed to reflect two different genders when the names of the sports themselves identify genders, is preposterous.
Reply to Alumni
Dennis Rom Pannullo MD FACP
"Aristocrats" is a gender neutral designation, but if that alludes to the wrong side of history, consider "Kenyon Proletariat" which more accurately describes the status of the student body. But why reflect their current state when instead you could project their aspirations? Beware, you may never find any term flawlessly inclusive or inoffensive. This reminds me of an old Kurt Vonnegut story where everyone is handicapped to avoid distinguishing characteristics including personal excellence in order to prevent the sense of exclusion that emanates from human inhomogeniety . In that spirit of revelatory satire, such a noble endeavor may result in assignation of a number as the new mascot to avoid the treachery of a name. It may resemble, for all it's desperate, contrived overreaching, The Reign of Terror.
Reply to Dennis Rom Pannullo MD FACP
Lindy, Alum ‘19
I fully support this change. All students deserve to feel safe in their own bodies and if a step towards that direction is to change a mascot, I’m here for it.
Kenyon is so much more than just its mascot. Is changing the mascot going to change the beauty of campus, or the academic curiosity and creativity of Kenyon students? No. It’s a small and meaningful change that will help students feel safer, and it’ll represent the changing world and also the forward-thinking and empathetic student body Kenyon is so lucky to have. Let’s do it.
Reply to Lindy, Alum ‘19
Russell Carleton
The Kenyon Owls is literally sitting there for the taking. It sidesteps all of the problems above. It has the local history/Kokosing connection, and the connotation of the "wise owl." It's slightly quirky and not commonly used by other schools (not another Tigers or Wildcats), and you even get some Harry Potter love in there. It's perfect for the marketing department, makes a great logo, and the merch sells itself.
Reply to Russell Carleton