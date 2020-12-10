Staff editorial: As end of pandemic nears, our work is far from over

This semester has been one of adversity, but also of growth. Even though we have not been together on campus as we normally are, our community has, nevertheless, soldiered on. And we have done so by being there for each other in times of need.

It has been necessary for all members of the Kenyon community to make an effort to prioritize one another’s health. We hope that this compassion for others that the pandemic has encouraged in each of us does not disappear as the world begins to recover. We must continue the hard work of caring for each other and speaking out against those who refuse to do so.

Part of this work is to continue to hold our leaders accountable. COVID-19 has emphasized our leaders’ weaknesses, providing us with the opportunity to challenge them to do better. This crisis has encouraged us all to mobilize, to fight for what we believe in and to fight for each other.

As journalists, we have a responsibility to the Kenyon community to tell the truth. This semester, we have tried our best to fulfill this responsibility, and, while it hasn’t always been easy, we have not given up faith. We know that we cannot stop pressuring our leaders just because things seem to be going back to normal. Our work as journalists is not over just because a vaccine is in sight — it is just beginning.

