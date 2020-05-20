Becca Foley: The former Collegian executive staff bids farewell

I think it would be naive of me to ignore the events of last week in my final piece for this paper. I bid farewell to this campus amid a general hatred directed towards myself and the entirety of the Collegian. A large part of the campus has spent the week telling me my voice doesn’t matter, that I have no journalistic integrity and even that people like me are the reason nobody trusts the media.

So, in my final words to the campus, I want to emphasize one thing: My voice does matter. Your voice matters. The voices of the underrepresented matter. The voices of criminals matter. The voice of every single person on this campus matters.

The media is a space for free speech—but I say this with exceptions. Censorship is only permissible when there are legal matters involved, such as unconfirmed Title IX allegations or serious attacks and threats— facilitating a forum where these allegations are being thrown around can put the paper in legal jeopardy. That is where we must draw a line. The media is a space for free speech until we become toxic individuals who launch threats and hate towards one another.