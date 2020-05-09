PEEPS provides a unique place of acceptance on campus

When I first heard of PEEPS at the start of my first year, I was slightly confused but mostly dismissive, and I honestly just added them to the long list of clubs I didn’t plan on joining. Fast forward eight months and I found myself, a girl who doesn’t go near substances, genuinely upset that they are gone. Given that PEEPS both had a reputation and got suspended for the use of substances, how did this happen?
Alcoholism runs in my family, and while it wasn’t extremely detrimental to me, I wouldn’t qualify my relationship with substances growing up as a good one. Combined with the fact that I have anxiety that tends to flare up when I feel a lack of control over myself, I rarely partake in the drinking and drugs aspect of partying. I even applied for substance free housing for next fall (fingers crossed that we’re going back).
The thing is, I absolutely love to go to parties. Getting ready with friends and dancing the night away is one of my favorite activities, but I had such an overwhelming fear going into Kenyon that I wouldn’t be able to. I was worried not only because I was a first year, but also because I thought people wouldn’t even want to go out with me or would pressure me into doing something I didn’t want to do because of the awful stereotype that people who don’t drink or smoke aren’t fun. Luckily, I found a great group of friends, but that fear still plagued me constantly when we were going out.
I found a space for acceptance at PEEPS parties.
I won’t lie and say that Kenyon is perfect and I’ve never felt pressure from my peers before. Standing in a sea of red cups and White Claws and being told I would have more fun if I drank, sadly, happened more than once, and yet the one place I felt like I could simply have fun and not worry was at parties thrown by PEEPS. To me, their parties represented acceptance, not a drug-fueled rager. They even sent out “A Guide to Having Fun” before Deb Ball. So much of the emphasis was on expressing yourself and being supportive, and they even went as far to say that anyone caught being disrespectful would be asked to leave.
When I first saw this policy, the relief that I craved flooded through me. I always felt safe walking down Middle Path on the way to one of their parties, dressed to the nines. Despite their notorious reputation, PEEPS events were some of the few I went to without the nagging voice in the back of my head preparing myself for judgement.
These parties went even further in their acceptance, in the fact that people dressed however they wanted. Any pressure to fit in with your clothing and identity was thrown out the window in the most spectacular fashion, allowing for an inclusion that me or my friends had never really seen before.
I understand that PEEPS is gone and won’t be back for quite a while, but I hope that Kenyon can continue their tradition of embracing identities outside of the norm, in a way that has just as much glitter and fishnet as before. The need for parties like Deb Ball and Halloween is strong, and I hope the administration is able to see their nuance and allow the students this space of expression. Without it, I fear people like myself and many others will trudge through their college experience with a constant nagging feeling, warning them of the judgement they have yet to face.
Lilly Richart ’23 is an undeclared major from San Mateo, Calif. You can contact her at richart1@kenyon.edu.
FYI
It should be acknowledged that Josh was removed from the organization after behavior warranting multiple credible allegations of stalking and harassment, which went next to ignored by the title IX office. He made that space unsafe for other members, and paid a minimal price. Yet on, he whines. This, dear readers of the Collegian, is true entitlement at its finest and most hostile. Have a nice day.
Almost Alum
I totally agree with the sentiments expressed in this article. Peeps has been such a unique space to have been able to experience in my time at Kenyon, and I'm deeply saddened by the fact that students won't have access to that experience in the years to come. I hope other campus organizations take inspiration from the Peeps playbook in the coming years!
Current Student
Lovely article
will
Thank you for writing this. I’m really glad to hear the guide to having fun was part of what led you to peeps parties (dressed to the nines and feeling like you could be your whole self). We created it in hopes of fostering exactly that experience. The promise of an intentionally inclusive space is, after all, what led me to peeps.
Thank you!!!
I’m glad your experience with Peeps has been positive and I hope that a safe and liberating space continues to be cultivated for you in the future :) much love
Rising Soph
Fantastic article, lilly! You’re points are well articulated, and not only that, but you truly encapsulated the positive peeps brings to campus. Love it!
Not just about parties
This is not just about parties, Lily. Peeps clearly makes many people on campus feel welcome. But it also distributes LSD to freshman, vandalizes temples, and members have harassed quite a few people according to investigation/allegation history.
Lol
Lol glad they found the only peeps who doesnt partake in drugs to write something
Julia
Lolshe is... not a peep?
fishnets and glitter forever
I whole-heartedly agree with this. I have had similar experiences at Peeps Parties. I always feel safe and loved and surrounded in such a wave of positivity!
M
This is exactly how I felt when I was at Kenyon. <3
John Platt
These are the Peeps I know and love. Never was I in a situation that felt dangerous due to partying, and never was I nor anyone else coerced in any way. Hazing is antithetical to all that the Peeps stand for. Peeps are LOVE.
FlopLovr55
Lily,
I am sorry this will not be available to you in your upcoming years on campus. There are many feeling this exact way, and I am also experiencing the dread of this being snuffed out on campus.
This being said, you are truly a flop (friend/lover of peeps), and this will not be forgotten.
The discourse goes far and beyond the current controversy, as Kenyon continuously shoots itself in the foot in efforts to sanitize the student body. That being said, however, the Peeps and what they stand for only die if we forget to be kind, accepting, and inclusive of one another.
The dispute over "weirdness" being a mandatory requirement of a peep is understandable but reduces the actual purpose of the org. We reject rejection for perceived "weirdness," but only ever ask that you "come as you are." I know plenty of khakki-wearing peeps; they might be harder to ID in a crowd, but they are as much a peep as any of us. Being a place for ALL is the key, and we hope you know that you have our support in your future at Kenyon.
Much love from us to you <3
My Bad, I Am Absolutely Mortified
FlopLovr55**Lilly
