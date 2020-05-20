Adam Schwager: The former Collegian Executive staff bids farewell

Instead of taking the traditional route and writing about my predictions or fears for the future of Kenyon, or reflecting on the events of this year, I want to use my farewell to thank every person who made me the writer and editor I am today.

My all-too-brief pre-Kenyon journalism career started and ended at North Bethesda Middle School. I dreamed of being a sports journalist, and my first assignment was to cover the cross-country race. When our school’s top runner got edged out at the end of the race, I asked him how it felt to lose after coming so close (admittedly phrased in a harsher manner than intended). The cross-country coach chewed me out for that one and the negative experience drove me away from journalism for seven years.

Flash forward to the spring of 2017 when I was pledging Delta Tau Delta. Back then, there was a tradition that new members had to get the signatures of every active member of the fraternity through various means. The nature of these signature tasks differed based on the class year of the active member, and the seniors were allowed to ask the new members to complete a modest favor for them. I never knew how much my life would change when I asked then-executive director of the Collegian Nathaniel Shahan ’17 what I would have to do to get his signature. “Write an article for the Collegian.” Shahan asked me to choose a section: news, features, arts, opinions or sports. Naturally, I chose sports. I was then set up with another vital figure in my journalistic career: then-Sports Editor Noah Nash ’19.