How have you noticed Kenyon change since you have been a student here?

P.F. Kluge ’64, Writer in Residence

There’s a photo on the wall of my office, dated Oct. 11, 1960: my freshman year. It contains a few hundred people sitting on bleachers: students, professors, coaches, administrators. It was a small place back then. The nights were darker, the stars were brighter. Everyone knew, or sort of knew, everyone else. We talked to each other, about each other. This is a college I feel fortunate to have attended. I have more friends from Kenyon than from any other school I attended, any job I ever took. I hope this year’s graduates will remember their college years as long and as well as I remember mine.