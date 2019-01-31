Letter to the editors: Jaywalking

To the Editors of the Kenyon Collegian:

On Nov. 15, 2018, the Collegian ran an opinion piece entitled “Pedestrians, not cars, should be protected first and foremost on our ‘walking campus.’” Since that article was published, three pedestrians have been hit by cars in Gambier. Pedestrians do have the right of way in any crosswalk, but, contrary to the Collegian opinion piece, no pedestrians have the right of way on any road. The idea of a “walking campus” does not apply to the state highway that is Chase Avenue or any other village street.

Every day I receive complaints about near misses and careless, inattentive pedestrians. The College, the Village and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are trying a variety of things to help keep pedestrians from being hit by vehicles. None of these initiatives are targeted at one specific group of students or pedestrians. Our message of safety is to all pedestrians in Gambier: Stay out of the road except in a crosswalk. Please stop and look both ways before you cross the street.

Thank you.

Mayor J. Kachen Kimmell

Village of Gambier, Ohio

This letter has been edited for length and clarity.