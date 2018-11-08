Letter to the editors: Delta Kappa Epsilon and Hal Grace ’43

To the editor:

As former editor of the Collegian I would like to bring to your attention some omissions in your recent article “Hal Grace ’43 Honored for service in Air Force.”

It was not “the College [that] memorialized” Grace, but rather the Delta Kappa Epsilon (DKE) fraternity and their alumni who, according to the press release you received in advance of the event, gathered to honor a war hero and their fallen fraternity brother. Though President Sean Decatur and College Chaplain Rachel Kessler ’04 were invited, the College did not lead this event. The ceremony continues the DKE tradition of exemplary community service, including, but not limited to, the Shawn Kelly Memorial Holiday Party for Knox County children, which celebrates its 28th anniversary this Christmas.

On Oct. 4, you printed a letter to the editor without balance that implies DKE was suspended for acts of sexual harassment, debauchery and heavy drinking. These claims are blatantly false and inflammatory. The primary reason provided for the suspension was branding, which, according to [DKE’s] investigation, was voluntary, not universal and did not involve pledges. It behooves the Collegian to present a fair and balanced view of DKE and the Greek system.

Thank you in advance for properly recognizing the community service of these fine young men.

John Palffy

Editor, the Collegian ’79

[Editor’s Note: This letter was edited for length and clarity.]