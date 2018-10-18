Majors lack a unified vision, and senior theses could clarify

The scope of college, from year one to four, becomes more and more focused. We move from studying all potential fields and schools of thought to one in particular. In choosing a particular field — cheekily, an “ology” or “ism” — we choose to gain a specialized grasp on a particular topic. With this grasp will come an influx of skills and insight, and a familiarity with the topics of discussion within that chosen academic community.

People’s majors vary in importance to their life during and after college. Your course of study can directly impact your profession — you can major in biology and become a doctor — but majors are often chosen by what seemed right at the time. Our majors do not encompass all of college life, but we all choose one regardless. That choice dictates, to some extent, the conversations in which we’re involved during these four years. But the degree of commitment to our majors varies widely, and the academic experience could be more cohesive.

To commit to our studies more fully, I think a mandatory thesis could be implemented for all seniors. By thesis, I mean a well-crafted, thought-out and researched piece of work. To some extent, theses exist in the form of “comps,” but these vary in size and breadth. For instance, as a philosophy major, I sit for two exams — one which happened in the third weekend of school — and regurgitate information I was taught in only two of the many philosophy classes I have taken at Kenyon. Afterwards, what might’ve felt like a relief, didn’t. I couldn’t help but feel disappointed that all my hard work in a demanding and difficult major culminated in short essays in a blue book.

I don’t think these assignments should be something extraordinary. It doesn’t have to break someone’s toe if it were to fall on it, but ideally they should challenge the student to create a capstone work to reflect how far they’ve come. Some majors already require this of their students, and while the process may be grueling, I believe the outcome of having a palpable product in which they can see their work is incredibly gratifying. While an in-depth analysis of the Butanese government between the years of 1960 and 1980 may not be necessary to work at a tech-ed startup in Silicon Valley, the thesis would be one more testament to an individual’s diligence and ability, requirements for the job and necessary for success.

Of course, the other pressure of college is how specific academic skills can translate into the professional world. Unless you pursue a path in academia, there will never be a one-to-one translation, and the transition from an academic setting into its professional counterpart is a bit of a leap of faith. It takes a mastery of the skills we learned in school — critical thinking, close reading, fast and deep analysis — to push these abilities into a new context. Good writing and fast synthesis will always be necessary, whether for a master’s thesis on Kant or a grant for the National Endowment for the Humanities. Regardless, our paths and courses of study are how we are tasked with representing ourselves to the outside world, at least for the immediate future. I believe that a thesis will help in fulfilling this task.

We work very hard at Kenyon. But to what end? I think that we should be given the responsibility to create and craft a piece of work that represents both our studies and our personal reflections on an academic discipline.

Eve Bromberg ’19 is a philosophy major from Brooklyn, N.Y. You can contact her at bromberge@kenyon.edu.