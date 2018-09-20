Unspoken laws govern the silence of library study spots

I am a student. I do lots of work. I like to work around other people. It makes me feel less lonely. Usually, I split my time between Ascension and Library Building B (Mod B). Even though the mods are disgusting on the outside, the fluorescent lights on the inside keep me awake enough to get through my readings for Modern Democracy. More often than not, I find myself in Mod B with a group of people who are silently working. In these times there seems to exist an unspoken social contract between everyone in the Mod.

In my International Relations course, I learned that there are two types of norms that form in a society: established, spoken norms (i.e. laws), and those unspoken, more socially oriented norms. In the case of Mod B, despite the fact that it is not a silent area most people work silently and respect the fact that everyone has assignments to get done. Under this unspoken social contract, when people need to talk they almost always have the social awareness not to yell, but instead talk in hushed tones.

This would be great if it were kept up. I would be a happier man; my propensity for anger would drown in the blissful silence of a productive Mod B. It seems to me, however, that some members of our community believe themselves to reside on a meta-societal plane where there exists no need for unspoken social contracts. Every day, without fail, a group of these anarchists come into the mods and, either through ignorance or outright defiance of the social contract — or a mixture of both — set out to destroy it and all that it stands for. They yell about their days, letting everyone in the little boxes we call a library know that they haven’t eaten enough today, or how they don’t feel like doing anything today. They laugh at each other with guttural noises coming from their lips and noses that saturate our auditory cortexes, causing a visceral reaction akin to raw fury.

This epidemic is not just limited to those who frequent Mod B. It is widespread, and its tendrils reach every communal study space on this campus. I have sat on the second floor of Ascension Hall — an established silent space— and listened as groups of nihilists set about to destroy my productivity and concentration, defiling a shared space of expressly silent studying. It is worth mentioning that it is not just students walking in and out of the library who I am talking about: those at Helpline seem to have a predisposition toward yelling and talking in aggressively loud tones with a higher frequency than just about anyone else on this campus.

I beg of you, my fellow students, to take a long moment of self-reflection and think about whether or not I may be talking about you. If, after this moment of silent reflection, you come to the conclusion that you are who I am referring to, then I have a favor to ask of you. Consider changing your ways. You are an adult, and you should not need a sign telling you to shut up in order to silence yourself. We will all continue to glare at you — and each other — as you disrespect us and the society we live in with your volume. But eventually I will cease to stare. I will confront, and with my confrontation hope to establish a new social contract: one of zero tolerance for anarchy and its noisy adherents.

Russell Norowitz ’20 is a political science major from Somers, N.Y. You can contact him at norowitz1@kenyon.edu.