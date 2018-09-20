Peirce Hall must think busy schedules when talking dishes

In its Sept. 13 article titled “AVI is no longer collecting Peirce dishes from libraries, KAC,” the Collegian quotes Jake Barnett ’20, the chair of the Housing and Dining Committee, as saying “Peirce is not a to-go facility.”

This type of sentiment illustrates the problem surrounding the College’s handling of dining services on campus. Kenyon College’s institutional mission is to provide a liberal arts education to each of its students; all other functions are merely ancillary. When two aspects of life at Kenyon begin to interfere with each other, education must be prioritized.

If the study needs of students demand that they bring food into the library, or any other academic building, dining services should assist them in that endeavor. Students are not taking food and dishes from Peirce Hall out of spite, but rather because the academic requirements of the College compel them to take food to their classes, study spaces and homes. For students whose class schedules leave no break for lunch, or for students whose extracurriculars — an important part of the liberal arts education — leave no room for breakfast or dinner, taking food from Peirce is the only way they can eat.

Rather than expanding attempts to stem the hemorrhaging of dishware from the dining hall, dining services should be focusing on the primary cause of the symptoms. Providing take-out boxes for students in Peirce could help to alleviate some of the issues of dish loss, as students intending to leave the dining hall with their food can do so without taking dishes with them. An even better solution would be to provide pre-made, substantial, to-go meals for students to quickly grab and bring with them.

None of these changes, however, should include the removal of dish collection bins from important locations on campus. Dish-return bins are an example of a harm-reduction strategy, like Kenyon’s Good Samaritan policy: something that accepts negative actions as a part of the world we live in and aims to reduce the negative consequences rather than simply ignoring or condemning those actions. It would be foolish to think that the removal of dish return bins will encourage people not to take dishes out of Peirce.

If bringing a plate of food into the library, the science quad or any other place on campus will make the educational endeavors of a student easier, then the College should do its best to accommodate them, not take opportunities to make their lives harder.

Benjamin Gross ’19 is a physics major from Atlanta, Ga. You can contact him at gross3@kenyon.edu.