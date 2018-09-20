Empty lots, long walks and construction plots

Kenyon College is not a walking campus. We must learn to accept this. The problem, however, arises when the illusion is maintained to the detriment of individual students and staff. When we can finally lean into the idea of an outwardly expanding campus and accommodate those students who may drive to their classes, our non-walking campus will become an even better place to live and work.

But this year, on an average day, students walking up from South #2 and the new South #3 lots can peer over to South #1, which was reassigned from student to faculty and staff parking this year in light of the West Quad construction project, and see it is rarely more than a third of the way full.

The emptiness of South #1 indicates that this year’s changes to parking regulations hurt not only students, but faculty and staff as well. It seems unnecessary to block students from parking in a more accessible lot when most of the time it lies empty. While we adjust to our expanding campus, it seems only fair that the administration does what it can to accommodate its students in any way they can.

The staff editorial is written weekly by editors-in-chief Cameron Messinides ’19 and Devon Musgrave-Johnson ’19, managing editor Grant Miner ’19 and executive director Matt Mandel ’19. You can contact them at messinidesc@kenyon.edu, musgravejohnsond@kenyon.edu, minerg@kenyon.edu and mandelm@kenyon.edu, respectively.