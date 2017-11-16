Letter to the editors: On anti-Christian biases

Editors’ Note: This letter makes direct reference to the article “Some report stigma against religious participation on campus” published in last week’s edition.

In the Nov. 9 edition of The Kenyon Collegian, the article about religious stigma on campus quoted several individuals who openly articulated a normally hidden bias.

They referenced conservative Christianity in a decidedly marginalizing manner. If not an unapologetic hostility, there is a prevalent smug disdain for this strain of religious belief.

Is our inclusiveness broad enough to accept this segment of the Kenyon community?

Patricia Pelfrey

Adjunct Instructor of Piano