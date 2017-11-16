Letter to the editors: On anti-Christian biases

Editors’ Note: This letter makes direct reference to the article “Some report stigma against religious participation on campus” published in last week’s edition.
In the Nov. 9 edition of The Kenyon Collegian, the article about religious stigma on campus quoted several individuals who openly articulated a normally hidden bias.
They referenced conservative Christianity in a decidedly marginalizing manner. If not an unapologetic hostility, there is a prevalent smug disdain for this strain of religious belief.
Is our inclusiveness broad enough to accept this segment of the Kenyon community?
Patricia Pelfrey
Adjunct Instructor of Piano
Um
Did you actually read the article? Or understand the point of what was being said?
