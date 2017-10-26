Democracy and socialism cannot coexist

Market liberalism is under attack in America, while democratic socialism is ascendant. This is understandable; just 10 years ago, this country experienced the largest economic crisis since the Great Depression. The popular (though flawed) conception of the recession is that it represented the worst excesses of capitalistic greed. So I fully respect the conscientious students who are attempting to advocate for democratic socialism on this campus, whether in the form of their new student organization — the Kenyon Democratic Socialists of America (KYDSA) — or through the pages of the Collegian. What complicates their mission, however, is a very simple truth: Democracy and socialism are, at their core, incompatible.
In an 1848 speech to the French Chamber of Deputies, Alexis de Tocqueville famously said that “Democracy and Socialism have nothing in common but one word: equality. But notice the difference: while democracy seeks equality in liberty, socialism seeks equality in restraint and servitude.” Inspired by these words, the economist Friedrich Hayek published The Road to Serfdom in 1944, where he laid out a clear and cogent argument against the erroneous notion that democracy and socialism might successfully coexist.
Hayek’s argument does not hinge on intent. One might assume that socialists have inherently good intentions. Even so, a familiar pattern emerges when a government implements central planning. Hayek writes that “the democratic statesman who sets out to plan economic life will soon be confronted with the alternative of either assuming dictatorial powers or abandoning his plans.”
Essentially, central planners organize their economic schemes. The plan will necessarily fail since human actors pursue their own individual plans, which will naturally conflict to some extent with plans made at the center. Central planners will have to implement new rules and restrict certain freedoms in order to push actors toward what planners see as the socially desired outcome. Plans continue to fail and freedoms continue to be restricted. Ultimately, we end up with totalitarianism.
Privileging the central plan necessarily undermines the plans of individuals when the two naturally conflict. Remember that this is all operating under the assumption that the totalitarians originally meant well. Of course, that may not actually be the case.
Hayek contends it is far more likely that those with ill intentions will be the ones who rise to the top in a socialist system. Some may find the prospect of restricting individual liberties less distasteful than others. They’ll be more likely to succeed at the task of planning, which calls for a certain comfort with the notion of imposing central plans on people with a multitude of varying preferences. Hence, the political leaders that a socialist system tends to select for are likely not the benevolent socialists we might imagine. When given the choice “between disregard of ordinary morals and [the] failure” of their plans, Hayek notes, history shows central planners generally choose the former.
Democratic socialism, then, regardless of how one means it in the modern American political climate, is an entirely meaningless term. Bernie Sanders and his devotees can push for socialism within the United States all they want, but if they mean to place the commanding heights of the economy in central hands, they risk our democratic way of life.
I am a liberal member of the Democratic party. I recognize that there is a role for government in advocating for prosperity. But there is no place for socialism in a democratic society. The two ideals are fundamentally at odds.
Regardless, I have no doubt that KYDSA will provide and inspire thought-provoking political discussions on this campus, and for that I am grateful.
Pranav Mulpur ’19 is a political science major from Westford, Mass. You can contact him at mulpurp@kenyon.edu.
kyren
I notice you propose no alternative explanations for economic recessions, other than rampant greed and abuse of economic power. That's not a surprise. We have central planners in capitalism too, the rich who decide everything in secret and their lackey politicians who present it to the people as a done deal. Under capitalism there is no democracy in the workplace, the boss is your lord and master. The only rights you have are due to collective bargaining (socialism). If you seriously think the current administration is an example of the best rising to the top then you are delusional.
Pranav Mulpur
kyrenHello Kyren,
To begin, thanks for reading! I appreciate your time.
Now to your points. First: I have no problem calling companies greedy. I just think that companies are greedy all the time. So clearly greed on its own is not the main cause of recessions, because otherwise, we would always be in one. I think there are a number of factors which, in concert, are more convincing causes of recessions — such as poor monetary policy and the establishment of moral hazard.
Second: By definition, central planning requires control over the commanding heights of the economy. So while you are entirely right that the wealthy in this country have a disproportionate amount of political power, I think that is less a reflection on our market economy than our egregiously lax campaign finance laws. I would direct your attention to Canada and England, which are two capitalist nations with far more stringent election laws, and thus, far more representative democracies.
Third: Capitalism certainly allows for democratic workplaces. Labor laws and collective bargaining (which certainly exist outside of socialist nations) work perfectly well in a market economy. And the market always allows you find a better job or start your own business. Historically, within socialist regimes, an individual has had far less influence over her working conditions. When central planners are setting production goals, as opposed to consumers, they often direct workers to geographies and industrial sectors without consent. The means of production are controlled by the party-state, not individuals. In capitalism, workers have choices, and the ability to acquire their own capital.
Finally, I agree that Trump's administration is deeply troubling. Indeed, I, like many, am reminded of fascism when listening to the ethnonationalism coming from the administration. My argument is not that the best come to the top in capitalist democracies, but that the worst come to the top in socialist regimes. Trump is certainly bad, but Mao, Stalin, Robespierre, Pol Pot, and the members of the Kim dynasty are far worse — and that's no delusion.
In any case, thank you very much for taking the time to my response. I hope you have a great day!
Best,
Pranav Mulpur
Reader
Pranav MulpurHi Pranav,
I think you may be confusing the goals of the DSA movement with those of Soviet socialism.
Per the article you linked: "[KYDSA] is not a political party but an organization of activists dedicated to fighting for a living wage, single-payer health care, Black Lives Matter, free college education and other progressive issues." I fail to see how any of these are at odds with capitalist society. Moreover, many of these are espoused by the nations you listed above as having representative democracies. Clearly, then, the platform is not a roadblock to democracy.
To put it more bluntly, your argument boils down to "socialism is bad", cites nothing more recent than a 70 year old book, and foregoes any specifics or acknowledgement of the actual DSA platform.
I would suggest revisiting this piece after a more thorough analysis of modern day democratic socialist policy - a little would go a long way in strengthening your pov. After all, there are plenty of reasons to be skeptical of the efficacy of Sanders' plans...but none are listed here.
Cheers,
Looking for an Argument
Opinion sections are important spaces for community members to share their perspective on important issues, not to regurgitate a paper for a sophomore year political science class. I am glad you can quote and summarize Hayek so well but an important voice is missing from this peice: your own.
Pranav Mulpur
Looking for an ArgumentHello,
Thanks for reading and responding!
This is a fair point. However, this specific argument I'm making has been made many times before by people far smarter than me. There is no reason why I should pretend to have come up with this line of reasoning, and if I can direct people's attention to those thinkers, that's an added bonus. But I do understand your sentiment.
Anyways, thanks so much for taking the time to read and respond. Have a lovely evening!
Best,
Pranav
Lev Bortz
The central failure of this argument is that socialism is not a centrally planned system of production. The central conception of a socialist society requires worker control of the means of production - the socialization of the economy, not the nationalization thereof. Although, it is hard to see revolutionary tendencies winning out at the overwhelmingly reformist organization that DSA is, and I doubt that their platform extends to the neccesary extreme of a society without state, money, nor market.
Adam
You should try reading up on the writings of Michael Harrington and other democratic socialists. Central planning is not the only way to implement a socialist society. That is the top-down version. The DSOA firmly believes in bottom up grassroots socialism. Collective action and collective responsibility in economic decisions. This is direct democracy. Our current economy is oligarchy supported by the government, which you would surely agree is undemocratic. And reading Hayek is all well and good for a balanced viewpoint, but you can hardly take his views on socialism as gospel. He is the intellectual starting point for free market thought, so he's quite biased against Marx and other socialist thinkers.
