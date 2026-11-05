VilCo talks trash build up outside Delta Tau Delta Lodge

Delta Tau Delta maintains that trash is temporary | DAISY NEWBURY

On Monday, the Gambier Village Council discussed lingering community concerns over deer population and trash accumulating outside the Delta Tau Delta (Delt) Lodge. In addition, the Council voted on several proposed ordinances relating to the Community Center sewage, the operation of food trucks within the Village and a proposed bus stop outside of McBride Hall.

During the meeting, Council member Liz Forman ’73 publicized part of the Fall 2026 Newsletter that explains what should not be flushed down the toilet, noting that she believes Kenyon students specifically should be made aware of the criteria for flushable items.

A villager shared a picture with the Council of a pile of trash growing outside of the Delt Lodge. The Council agreed that the trash is an issue. Mayor Leeman Kessler ’04 stated that he has previously spoken with Delt representatives in the past month about removing the trash. At that time, Kessler said, “The response I got was that they were doing renovations and so that trash was related to renovations and they were getting a system in place.” Kessler continued, “I have not seen that system fully activated, and they threw a big social event last month.”

Forman mentioned that the Lodge had a significant number of cars outside of it and that the land is not zoned as a parking lot. She suggested that the Village ought to ticket or tow the vehicles parked on the property.

Village Solicitor Clinton Bailey offered that the official stance of Delts is that its members have been parking that many vehicles there since before the Village of Gambier had a zoning code, to which Forman responded, “I want to see proof!”

After some more back and forth on the subject, Kessler stated that he would speak to his Delt contact about the Council’s conversation.

The Council discussed the growing deer population. Kessler has spoken to the United States Department of Agriculture about organizing a cull. He says that this would be something that would require a subscription structure that can cost tens of thousands of dollars a year, guaranteed over a certain number of years in which the Department of Agriculture would kill a certain number of deer. The Council agreed that such a proposal ought to involve the township or the county.

Kessler asked that villagers make an effort not to feed the deer or leave pet food out unattended, as this feeds both the deer and their predators.

Briefly, the Council discussed the intersection of Acland and Duff Street. Several Council members agreed that, as it exists right now, it is a potential hazard. Some potential solutions for defining the intersection more clearly were proposed and the Council agreed to get in contact with the property owner.

The Village Council voted on a number of ordinances. Notably, they approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would change the acceptable locations for a food truck to operate within Gambier. Food trucks used to be unable to occupy more than two spots; the rule now permits food trucks to occupy up to four spaces, but they cannot use accessible parking spots. The Council has been in discussions about potential changes to these Village ordinances with both the owners of the Village Market and the College. The Council also reviewed a proposed change that would designate the two parking spaces in front of McBride Hall at 202 Gaskin Ave. as bus parking only.

Unless an emergency is declared to expedite the process, changes to the Village ordinances require three readings before they are put into effect.

The Village Council voted on an emergency ordinance to authorize around $190,000 for Dirt Dawg Excavations to build a storm sewer for the Gambier Community Center. Dirt Dawg Excavations heavily underbid competitors and significantly undercut the Village’s hired engineer’s estimate.

The Village Council meets on the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Gambier Community Center.