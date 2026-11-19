At Sunday’s Student Council meeting, the Council unanimously approved the drafting of a proposal to increase the student activity fee (see page 1).

The Student Council meeting opened with an assessment of the Business and Finance Committee (BFC) funds. Vice President for Business and Finance Ciaran Strimaitis ’27 announced that the BFC had allocated $2,890 at its previous meeting, raising the total allotted for the semester to roughly $135,000; $1,500 was allocated to Fashion in Trend Magazine, $750 was allocated to House of Spice for a drag show at the Horn Gallery and $250 was allocated to the Buildings, Grounds and Sustainability Committee for a native seeds event. Strimaitis stated that the BFC has finished accepting funding requests for this semester and any organization that would like to have funding allocated for the spring semester before winter break must submit those requests before the end of Thanksgiving break.

Vice President for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Mia Miller ’29 mentioned that the committee had met with the Disabled & Chronically Ill Student Community Organization and consultants from the Chiang O’Brien Architects firm to discuss barriers to campus accessibility. In addition, she mentioned that Student Council is hosting a forum on campus accessibility Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. in Chalmers 320.

Senior Class President Juliette Leclerc ’27 thanked the Senior Class Committee for its help with Senior Soirée. She also reminded seniors that photos were shared with them in a mass email and asked students to nominate a faculty member for the Baccalaureate ceremony in the spring. Those nominations are due Friday at noon.

First-Year Class President Olivia Cox ’30 announced that the First-Year Class Committee had interviewed and appointed a representative for Mather and McBride Residence Halls.

Buildings, Grounds and Sustainability Committee Chair Arthur Wellenstein ’27 announced that the committee had found a faculty advisor for its Food Recovery Network program. This program would work to recover food waste from Kenyon and offer it to local charities. He also mentioned that the committee had completed its draft for its proposed New Apartment Community Gardens to be shared with the Council soon.

Student Council’s next meeting will take place Dec. 6. All Kenyon students are invited to attend in person or virtually.