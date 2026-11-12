Student Council considering increased student activity fee

Student Council is evaluating student activity fee options for upcoming academic years to account for the increasing number of student organizations and rising inflation. The Council is currently soliciting feedback from the student body through a Google form emailed to students on Monday, which will close on Friday. The Council will give its final proposal to the Board of Trustees in the spring.

The student activity fee is a semesterly cost that all students pay at the start of the school year; all money from the student activity fee goes directly to the Student Activity Fund, which the Business and Finance Committee (BFC) allocates to student organizations throughout the year. With last semester’s quickly diminished BFC funds, the Council is considering raising the student activity fee, thus increasing the amount of money the BFC has to allocate. Any changes made to the student activity fee will be implemented for the 2027-28 academic year.

“We have to reevaluate because things become more expensive,” Student Council President Abby Warshauer ’27 explained in an interview. “We’re constantly approving new clubs, student organizations, and that requires money.”

The Council outlined four proposed options in an email to the student body on Friday. The first option would maintain the current student activity fee — $175 per semester — for the next year, which the Council identified in its Friday email as “most limiting for student groups” and would require the BFC to make “significant adjustments.”

The second option proposed would increase the student activity fee to $185 per semester for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 academic years, while the third option would increase the student activity fee by $20 over the course of two academic years — costing $185 per semester for 2027-28 and $195 for 2028-29. The fourth option proposed an increase of more than $10 to the student activity fee for the next two years, but the form does not list a specific number. According to the Council’s Friday email, the fourth option could allow for the BFC to relax certain funding restrictions and “open up new funding opportunities.”

In addition to sending out the Google form, the Council also tabled in the Peirce Hall atrium on Monday and Wednesday evening to answer questions. According to Warshauer, by doing this, the council is abiding by Article 6.II.A.i of the Student Council Bylaws, which states that determining the student activity fee amount requires the Council to make “a good faith effort to gather the opinions of the student body and the appropriate members of the College administration.”

“If people have an opinion on [the fee] — which I think they should, because it’s your money and it also impacts our entire Kenyon community — we want to hear that,” Warshauer said. “Student Council members could have an opinion on what we want to happen, but we don’t feel influenced by that. We want to hear [from students], when people feel like they have an informed decision on this — and please ask questions if people have them — so that they can give an informed decision.”

Warshauer said that the Council has been discussing the student activity fee for over a month. After discussions at executive meetings, the Executive Committee brought the topic to the general Council meeting two weeks ago. In addition to advertising the conversation in its meeting minutes, the Council also sent an email to the student body on Friday.

“It’s not a vote, so it’s not like whatever majority wins of those options is what we’re going to do,” Warshauer said. “The results of [the form] will inform, ‘Okay, a lot of people are saying this thing, and a lot of people are saying this thing. Is there a way that we can maybe have a compromise between these two things where everyone can be happy?’”

Warshauer said that the form closes on Friday so that the Council can discuss the poll’s results at Sunday’s meeting. After the discussion, the Executive Committee will send a revised proposal to Vice President for Student Affairs Celestino Limas by the end of the semester. Then, the Council will present its final recommendation to the Board of Trustees in the spring.

The Student Activity Fund is separate from tuition and untouched by the administration. Though the Council is advised by Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students Brian Janssen, the decision to raise the student activity fee rests with Student Council.

“As the advisor, I don’t in any way have an opinion about it,” Janssen explained. “I’m not a decision maker for the student activity fee. That power solely rests with Student Council, which is important because it is the students’ money, and so that autonomy I think is a really important component of Student Council at Kenyon writ large.”

The Council last raised the student activity fee for the 2025-26 academic year as part of its three-year plan following COVID-19. Previously, constraints caused by the pandemic encouraged the Council to lower the semesterly student activity fee for the 2021-22 academic year from $150 to $125. The following year, the Council decided to gradually raise the student activity fee over the course of three years. Starting in the 2023-24 academic year, the student activity fee increased until last year, ultimately raising the fee to the current semesterly $175 rate.

“It’s a really special thing that we as students have agency and control over this money, and it really is impactful on our student experience,” Warshauer said. “Any activity that is a student organization is funded through the student activity fee.”

The Kenyon Collegian applies for and receives semesterly funding from the BFC for expenses.