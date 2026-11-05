Kenyon hosts talk discussing endowment and deficit

On Tuesday, the Vice President for Finance Todd Burson and Vice President for Advancement Keith DiDonato, hosted an information session regarding Kenyon’s finances. Burson described the history of Kenyon’s finances over the past decade and the current condition of the $15 million deficit. DiDonato discussed Kenyon’s intentions moving forward as well as the condition of alumni donations.

Burson broke down the budget to the basics. Kenyon, he said, is drawing less revenue for the operating budget from tuition and board (roughly 72% this year) and more money from the endowment (roughly 22% this year). While this fiscal year saw about a 16% return on endowment investment, Burson qualified that this was a particularly good year for the endowment.

Meanwhile, over the past five years, financial aid expenditure has increased by roughly 42%, an increase of roughly $20 million to the annual budget. Burson attributed this to the increase in the first-year discount rate, the percentage of a student’s tuition that the College covers through financial aid and scholarships. Over the same period, this rate has increased from an average of 45.3% to 70% per student.

After the talk, the Collegian asked Burson whether there was discussion about reducing financial aid. He responded, “It’s a constant challenge of having conversations about how much we can afford in the financial aid area, how much we can afford to increase payroll salary increases for our staff and faculty. … You’re constantly looking at all those things. They’re all tension points in our budget.”

Burson also stated that the College will be considering increases to employee’s healthcare premiums. When asked what increases to employee healthcare costs would look like practically, he responded, “We are working on that right now.”

Burson’s presentation walked through the last 10 years of budget projections planning, which he said have not accurately predicted Kenyon’s spending due to external factors such as COVID-19 and overenrollment in the 2021-22 academic year. “Especially in the last six years, modeling has just been thrown out the window,” Burson said. “Every model I’ve done from the finance side of things, it’s not coming close.”

DiDonato spoke on the endowment fundraising progress over the past year. Kenyon’s endowment fund has seen an increase in alumni participation by 1%, while peer institutions, such as Denison University, have seen a corresponding decrease in the same period.

Burson offered a student population projection that expected a gradual and consistent increase of roughly 20 students a year for the next 10 years. Looking toward the future, Burson emphasized that the College will not commit to austerity alone; it cannot simply increase enrollment or cut costs. Instead, he explained, the College must look toward a more holistic approach that includes both cost savings and strategic investment.