Jodi Kovach appointed as the acting director of The Gund

Kovach named acting director | COURTESY OF THE GUND

On Oct. 21, The Gund announced that it appointed Jodi Kovach, Pamela and Christopher Hoehn-Saric deputy director of curatorial affairs and education, as acting director while the museum searches for a David and Francie Horvitz Family Foundation director. Kovach’s appointment follows former Director and Chief Curator of The Gund Daisy Desrosiers’ June 1 appointment as Tate Modern Britton Family curator-at-large, North America. According to Kovach, The Gund aims to fill the new position by early February 2027.

Although Desrosiers has transitioned out of her role as director and chief curator, she still works with The Gund part-time as the strategic and artistic lead, where she will continue to oversee the museum’s strategic initiatives, curate exhibitions and build The Gund’s collection. As acting director, Kovach will facilitate the leadership transition from Desrosiers to the next director.

The College is currently working with Management Consultants for the Arts (MCA), a national search firm and consulting group, to identify possible candidates for the position. Informing this process is a search committee including Kovach, faculty and College administrators. The search committee and The Gund’s staff have met with MCA to learn about the process and build the museum profile that will be shared with potential candidates. Once MCA identifies key candidates, the search committee will then be involved in the interview and selection process.

According to Kovach, the new position will be similar to Desrosiers’ previous role. However, Kovach noted that The Gund aims to expand, in line with its five-year strategic plan, and is looking to hire additional curatorial staff.

“It’s great to be able to work with The Gund team in this role as supervisor,” Kovach said. “I’m enjoying learning lots of new aspects of leadership in a museum.” In her new role, Kovach will continue these duties while also managing more of the museum’s operational responsibilities, acting as a supervisor to all departments and working closely with The Gund’s board to manage budgetary decisions.

“I think that this is an exciting time for the museum,” Kovach said. “We’re poised to grow in lots of different ways. It’s always great to bring in new perspectives and expertise, and so I’m really excited to see what it’ll look like in the new year when we have a new executive director.”