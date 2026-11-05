Kenyon reacts to blue wave, Acton’s win in midterm election

Village of Gambier Community Center welcomes voters | DAISY NEWBURY

At first, Tuesday night’s event in Peirce Pub looked more like a study hall than an election watch party. Students sat around tables with laptops open while televisions broadcast coverage from several networks. The Center for the Study of American Democracy (CSAD), a nonpartisan civic program, planned the event, handed out pizza and facilitated a game of election bingo.

The associates said they had not expected a large crowd. But students who came to the Pub for dinner stayed to watch while others cycled in and out, and the room remained full throughout the night.

The biggest cheers came when it was announced Texas flipped to blue and when Amy Acton (D) was projected to win Ohio’s gubernatorial race shortly before midnight. “When Amy Acton won, the room lit up,” Grace Farley ’29, a CSAD associate who helped organize the event, said. “I got distracted for two seconds, and I hear everyone cheering, and it just made it feel like an actual moment instead of just, ‘Oh, she won.’”

By Wednesday morning, the Associated Press had called the races for seven Republican-held Senate seats for Democratic candidates in Iowa, Kansas, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas and declared that the Democratic Party had won more than the 218 seats needed for a majority in the House of Representatives. The results are a sweeping rejection of Republican candidates in many of the states that President Donald Trump carried in 2024. Democrats also flipped five governorships in Texas, Georgia, Ohio, Iowa and Nevada.

Some of the most striking results came from the South. In the Texas Senate race, James Talarico (D) defeated Ken Paxton (R) by about 12 percentage points, while Gina Hinojosa (D) defeated three-term incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R) by about seven points. Georgia’s Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) became the first Black woman elected governor of any state. The election also sent several firsts to the Senate: Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed (D) will become its first Muslim member, Minnesota’s Peggy Flanagan (D) its first Native American woman, and New Hampshire’s Chris Pappas (D) its first openly gay man to occupy a seat.

Assistant Professor of Political Science Zachary McGee said he viewed the results less as evidence of a newly popular Democratic Party than as a reaction to the Trump administration, particularly regarding policies on the economy and the war in Iran. “When we have party system shifts, and we get these huge swings at places where you don’t expect them, it’s almost always because the economy is in trouble,” McGee said.

Leila Lakhal ’29 described Trump as “this weird keystone” around whom politics has been organized, either for or against him. “What is that going to look like when he’s gone?” she wondered.

Turnout was also unusually high for midterm elections. Preliminary estimates put the national number of ballots cast at about 124 million, compared with roughly 112 million in 2022. In Ohio, more than 1.7 million people voted early, a midterm record, and 17% higher than the turnout for 2022. Statewide turnout stood at about 58% Wednesday afternoon, compared with 52% in 2022 and 56% in 2018.

In Ohio, Acton defeated Republican Vivek Ramaswamy (R) by about eight percentage points, becoming the first woman elected governor of the state. The victory also marked the first appointment of a Democrat to Ohio’s governor’s office since 2011. Former Sen. Sherrod Brown (D), who lost his seat in 2024, defeated Jon Husted (R) to return to the Senate. Democrats also won two Ohio Supreme Court seats and broke the Republican supermajority in the state House.

Knox County, however, was not swept up in the national blue wave. Of the county’s 42,034 registered voters, 24,455 cast ballots, a turnout of 58.18% — up from 55.30% in the 2022 midterms. But Knox voters favored Republicans in statewide races: Ramaswamy won 62.5% of the vote to Acton’s 33.4%, and Husted won 62.9% to Brown’s 31.6%

Farley, who voted in Gambier, said that looking at the Knox County stats made her feel like her vote made a tangible impact: “The ratio was bad, but I was still in there.”

Voters statewide also approved Issue 3, which codifies Ohio’s existing photo ID requirement for in-person voting in the state constitution and adds identification requirements for absentee ballots. The measure passed with 76.39% of the vote in Knox County.

Even closer to campus, voters in the Mount Vernon City School District rejected a proposed 1% earned-income tax levy for the second time this year. The levy failed 55.14% to 44.86% in the district. It would have raised about $6 million annually for 30 years to fund three new elementary schools and renovations at Mount Vernon High School, including the replacement of Gambier’s Wiggin Street Elementary School.

“A lot of people in the community are very excited about, obviously, the national blue wave,” Grace Williamson ’28, a CSAD associate, said. “There’s not a lot of talk about more of the local issues that are going to be impacting our direct Kenyon community.”

For many students, Tuesday was also their first opportunity to vote. Avery Hancock ’29, who voted for the first time on Tuesday, said she was trying to reserve judgment until she saw what the new officeholders actually did. “I’m the kind of person where I have to see people in office and see what they do,” Hancock said. “I’m optimistic, but not, like, ‘Oh my God.’”

Lakhal said she has long assumed that “all politicians are corrupt in some way,” making it difficult to invest hope in their promises. That began to change with the election of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani in November 2025, she said, and Tuesday’s results give her more reason for optimism. “I’m kind of basking in the joy of it right now,” she said.

Mia Miller ’29, who is from Texas and voted by mail, said voting had long been important to her family. Her grandmother and great-grandmother were involved in the civil rights movement in Texas and had instilled in her the importance of exercising the right to vote.

Republican redistricting efforts in Texas had left some voters feeling that political change was impossible, Miller said. But several congressional districts that Republicans had redrawn to favor their party nevertheless elected Democrats this week. “When people see the news, it can feel hopeless,” she said. “But the elections show that when you still go to the polls, and you still go to vote, it really makes a difference.”

McGee said he thinks there could be more political activity at Kenyon. The College does not have a College Republicans club, he noted, and students who move to Gambier face additional barriers to voting in a new state. “The system is set up to discourage exactly your type of people — young people going to college — from voting,” McGee said. “There were definitely some students in my class who I think didn’t vote. And do I love that? No, but it is also their right to decide.”

Lillie Waltz ’29, a CSAD associate who helped organize the event, said she hoped the outcome of these elections would encourage more students to participate in politics beyond registering to vote. “I think this election has shown us that, actually, our votes do matter, and that this is a very critical time to be involved,” she explained.