57 years coed, Kenyon to host first Women’s Conference

Kenyon’s first female graduating class (1973) COMMUNICATIONS

From Oct. 23 through Oct. 25, Kenyon will be holding its inaugural Women’s Conference. Featuring seminars, celebrations and activities, Kenyon will welcome alumni, students, faculty and friends of the College to the Hill for the weekend.

The conference was primarily planned by three co-chairs: Marian Block ’75, Emily Kunze ’96 and Lydia R. Winkler ’13. The tri-chairs worked closely with an 18-member committee of Kenyon women spanning generations.

According to Winkler, the conference has been in the works for quite some time: “We’ve been working on it for about 18 months, so it’s pretty wild that it’s finally almost here.”

When asked what inspired the event, Winkler explained that she was drawn to the idea of bringing together a wide variety of Kenyon women from across multiple generations, including current Kenyon students. “There’s a tendency to think about mentorship as something that moves in one direction, from someone older or more established to someone younger,” she wrote to the Collegian. “I don’t think that’s true. Current students have just as much to bring to these conversations.”

Kunze expressed a similar sentiment. “Too often, alumnae and students move through the same campus decades apart without ever meeting,” she wrote. “This conference brings them into the same room so they can share stories, offer advice, and see themselves in one another.”

“The point isn’t for one generation to tell another generation how to do things,” Winkler explained. “It’s to actually talk to each other. I think that’s much more interesting.”

The weekend will include a number of activities ranging from goat yoga to line dancing, and talks from individuals such as endurance swimmer Diana Nyad and internationally acclaimed artist Ann Hamilton. Throughout the weekend, there will also be celebrations for 50 years of Women’s Swimming and Diving and reunions for Sisterhood, Zeta Alpha Pi and Theta Delta Phi. A full list of the weekend’s events can be found on Kenyon’s website.

The registration deadline for the event was Oct. 5. While most of the weekend’s events are open for free to current Kenyon students, others wishing to attend paid a $50 registration fee to cover standard conference attendance and the gala dinner.

Winkler further explained that the weekend offers the opportunity to connect in numerous ways across campus. “I suspect some of my favorite moments will be the ones we haven’t programmed. There are going to be so many interesting people on campus at once,” she wrote. “I’m excited for the conversations that happen over dinner, walking across Middle Path or sitting next to someone you didn’t know before.”

The weekend will also give students the opportunity to see where a liberal arts education can lead them. “This conference lets students meet women who studied in the same classrooms and have gone on to build careers in all kinds of fields,” Kunze wrote. “Seeing those possibilities, and the common thread of a Kenyon education, makes the future feel a lot more open.”

Block echoed her sentiment, writing, “The conference offers an opportunity to remind the participants what members of the Kenyon community can accomplish both in terms of tangible achievements as well as building an enduring community.”

Block also shared that many alumni seem to be excited about attending the conference: “There must be an appetite for this as 350 alums have registered for the conference. That is amazing; my class of women (1975) did not have that many members!” Block’s graduating class was only the third fully coeducational class to graduate from Kenyon, with the first graduating in 1973.

Although this is the first time Kenyon will be hosting a women’s conference, organizers expressed their hope that it won’t be the last. According to committee member and Director of Alumni Engagement Annie Gordon, they anticipate hosting the conference regularly, although the frequency has not yet been determined. In November, they will come together to debrief about this year’s weekend and make recommendations for future conferences.

While the tri-chairs attended Kenyon at different times, they all shared the sentiment that the simple moments make Kenyon a beautiful place to return to. “I enjoyed walking out to the ‘sunset’ in the evening and hanging out and talking to whoever was there,” Block wrote. “In the early ’70s, all that was there was wood and the overlook. We had some incredible discussions there as it got dark.”