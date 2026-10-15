Kenyon has concerns over BoodleBox AI pilot program

As Kenyon navigates the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) technology on campus, the College is currently exploring a limited pilot program with BoodleBox: an AI platform that provides access to over 30 large language models (LLMs), including ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini. According to Senior AI Solutions Analyst Steve Martin, the College is piloting BoodleBox as a way to promote AI literacy and encourage responsible AI use on campus.

“One distinguishing feature [of BoodleBox] is its emphasis on efficiency and sustainability,” Martin wrote in an email to the Collegian. “According to BoodleBox, its technology can significantly reduce token usage and associated computing demands, potentially lowering the environmental impact of AI interactions.”

BoodleBox primarily addresses environmental concerns by compressing its prompts. The software rewords an inputted prompt to shorten it before sending it, which makes it easier for an LLM to parse and uses less energy. Some faculty are concerned that this makes BoodleBox an ineffective tool.

Professor of Comparative Literature and Humanities Katherine Elkins said that she uses AI in the classroom to replicate what she thinks students will experience after they graduate. She believes BoodleBox’s compression does not effectively replicate that real-world experience because it prevents the software from mimicking direct engagement with an LLM. BoodleBox’s compression features filter out large amounts of important details, like the conversation history and tone behind the original words in the prompt.

“Every single word you choose — the form you say something in, the style, the tone — all conveys information, and the idea of compressing by 96% that information in language is a lossy compression,” Elkins said. “So you’re not going to get necessarily the same output that you would if you were working directly with a model.”

Elkins also expressed concern about BoodleBox’s privacy features. Before it was BoodleBox, the company was a behavior analytics company known as BoodleAI which collected personal data to connect nonprofits with potential donors. BoodleBox’s current privacy policy allows them to share their users’ personal information with advertisers, with other unspecified third parties and during business negotiations.

Kenyon College does not have a school-wide policy on AI usage. However, departments and professors across the College have implemented smaller-scale AI policies tailored to their specific needs. The Integrated Program in Humane Studies has taught a Human-Centered AI curriculum and supported student AI research since 2016. In contrast, the Department of English and Creative Writing released a statement on AI use in September, discouraging students from using generative AI. Some classes, like Science and Nature Fiction Writing (INDS 209), offered BoodleBox access to all enrolled students, but banned AI-generated work in assignment submissions.

This semester, art history major Clemmie Anzalone ’27, noticed an increase in AI usage compared to her classes last year, although specific AI policies vary. For example, her Introduction to Environmental Studies (ENVS 112) class allows AI usage as long as it is disclosed to the professor, while one assignment in her Design Foundations (ARTS 105) class requires students to generate self-portraits using ChatGPT.

“I think putting [AI] in art is kind of the worst thing ever,” Anzalone said. “I don’t want to look at any of those [art] pieces because I don’t feel like I actually made them… It doesn’t feel like art.”

When asked about whether she would opt-in to use BoodleBox, Anzalone said she would likely never use the software. “Even if it is more environmentally conscious, or safer with my data, these are still bad things that are happening,” Anzalone said. “It’s like, okay. ‘I’m gonna kick three puppies instead of 10.’ You’re still kicking three puppies, you know? When I actually don’t need you to kick those puppies, I can still do my work without you kicking them.”

Ava Yu ’27, an English major and neuroscience concentrator, explained that her professors across both departments have implemented clear AI policies.

“In my experience, AI has almost never been used in my English courses and in cases where it is, professors use it to frame critical discussions about why generative AI usage in writing is problematic,” Yu wrote. “My neuroscience professors have also largely been critical of AI usage, though there seems to be more variation in policy and practice regarding AI.”

In Yu’s experience, professors within the same department sometimes permit AI use differently; Yu’s Neuroscience (NEUR 212) professor occasionally used generative AI to create assignments, but always disclosed when it was used and required students to do the same. In contrast, Yu’s current neuroscience professor has a strict no AI usage policy.

For some students, AI usage can lead to disciplinary action. According to Provost Dianna Shandy, there were 56 academic-related disciplinary cases between the 2023-24 and 2025-26 academic years. Of the 56 cases, 37 cases (66%) involved AI use.

Associate Professor of Psychology and former Academic Infractions Board (AIB) co-Chair Andrew Engell told the Collegian that, although he did not want to approximate specific numbers, he said that AI-related AIB cases increased during the 2024-25 academic year.

“Two years ago, there was a massive spike in AIB cases. Maybe a quarter of them were from AI use,” Engell said. “The increase was disproportionately due to AI, but not solely due to AI. It was just a bad year for infractions in general.”

When asked about BoodleBox, Engell said that he believes adaptability is key. “I think it has the potential to be very confusing for students,” Engell stated. “That said, I wouldn’t want to do it any other way. I still think that we all need to have the flexibility to serve what we believe our students’ goals are — what our goals are — for teaching any given class the best way possible.”

Elkins expressed a similar sentiment about AI, stating that the rapid development of the technology requires flexibility from faculty. “AI is increasingly able to do more and more of what I used to teach, and so I have absolutely changed my assignments,” Elkins said. “Even sometimes mid-semester, something that it couldn’t do last month, it can do this month.”