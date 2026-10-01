CSAD hosts dialogue, “Two Dads Defending Democracy”

CAPTION: CSAD hosts Guttenberg (left) and Walsh COMMUNICATIONS

On Monday, the Center for the Study of American Democracy hosted Joe Walsh and Fred Guttenberg as a stop on their tour, “Two Dads Defending Democracy: Bridging the Gap in Divisive Times.” Much of the conversation centered on Walsh and Guttenberg’s alliance. Walsh is a former Illinois Republican congressman who briefly ran for president before leaving the party in 2019. Guttenberg became an advocate for gun control after the death of his 14-year-old daughter, Jaime Guttenberg, in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“The day after the shooting, I spoke at a vigil in Parkland, Florida. That evening was the first time it really hit me that this was gun violence that did this,” Guttenberg said. “I walked into my home that night after the speech I gave on Feb. 15, and I said to my family, ‘I’m going to break the f—ing gun lobby.’ I didn’t know what that meant; I just knew it was something I wanted to do.”

Guttenberg’s ensuing advocacy included activity on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter, where he would frequently get into ugly arguments with Walsh, who had a history of being antagonistic. “I was a very divisive jerk,” Walsh said. “I had things I believed in, and if you disagreed with what I believed in” — he made a slamming gesture with his fist — “I’d come at you. And that’s what I did in [Washington, D.C.], that’s what I did online, and that’s what I did on TV and radio.”

Their arguments didn’t become productive until they left the online platform. “I made a decision, that as much as I so believe in the issue of gun rights, I decided to reach out to six or seven of the most well-known gun control activists in the country to see if any of them would want to talk to me. Privately. Six of them said ‘get lost,’ six of them gave me the middle finger. Fred’s the only one who said, ‘I’ll listen to you,’” Walsh said. “And then we did what is the magical thing: We got offline! We got offline, and we took it private,” he shouted.

“Those initial conversations were not easy. He rightly — I’ll say this — did not trust a frickin’ word I was saying; we were feeling each other on the phone. We didn’t trust each other for a number of conversations.”

“But it was a lot more visceral,” Guttenberg injected. “Because I saw you as part of a group of people that I blamed for the murder of my daughter. So it was really personal.”

Guttenberg’s zealous activism following the death of his daughter was also what drove his openness to the unexpected conversation. “I had a vision in my head of dads who continued to watch their daughters dance — my daughter was a competitive dancer — because their kids were not impacted by gun violence. And anything, and any conversation that I could have had, that might have saved somebody, I was gonna have it. Including with Joe. And I have no regrets.”

Guttenberg’s views on the importance of finding common ground are centered on a moral stance. “I believe this concept implicitly. Always do what’s right, not what’s easy. You still have to live with yourself at the end of each day. And, so, if the idea of engaging with a pure intention is the right thing to do, even if you might not get the response you want, you still have to live with yourself at the end of the day. And I think that if people can start thinking that way, we will be better served,” he said.

“That’s too lovey-dovey, pie in the sky,” Walsh said. “You know what the best advantage is, you get smarter. You get smarter. When you talk to people you disagree with, when you listen to people you disagree with, you get smarter. You learn s—. My god, if you walk through life and all you do is, ‘You’re a Democrat, and I’m just gonna go to all my far-left sources,’ or ‘I’m a Trump supporter and I’m going to watch Fox News 24 hours a day,’ you’re not gaining knowledge. You’re not getting smarter. That’s the biggest benefit to me.”