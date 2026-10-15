BookWorms President Wins Kenyon Hunger Games

Participants gathered in Winkler Atrium before the games began | DAISY NEWBURY

Though Hunger Games winners are typically known for being ruthless and violent, Kenyon’s first faculty-organized Hunger Games on Oct. 1 relied on wit and silence. This massive game of hide-and-seek revealed an unlikely winner, the president of Kenyon BookWorms, Maya Sherlick ’27.

While Kenyon previously had student-organized Hunger Games, this year’s event was organized by Vice President for Student Affairs Celestino Limas. Students nominated themselves as representatives of their student organizations or varsity athletic teams, with 34 students participating.

Last year’s Hunger Games were organized by Maud Karambis ’27 and Zady Hasse ’28. When asked how she felt about Kenyon organizing their own version of it, Karambis explained, “I’m happy that they were inspired. However, I wish we would have gotten some credit. You know what they say, though, mimicry is the greatest compliment.”

Karambis also hinted that she and Hasse will be organizing another student-led Hunger Games later this year. “The administration can never do Kenyon Hunger Games like we did Kenyon Hunger Games,” she said.

On Thursday, students met at 11 a.m. in Winkler Atrium. Participants were given an eight-minute head start to find a hiding spot, while wearing neon pink T-shirts to distinguish them from the crowd. Then, faculty members, including James D. and Cornelia W. Ireland Professor of Music Benjamin Locke, Professor of English and Creative Writing Sarah Heidt and John Crowe Ransom Professor of English and Creative Writing Jesse Matz, were enlisted to find students, eliminating them from the game. The last student standing would win a personal prize: either a collection of Limas-designed items from his previous giveaways or five custom bobbleheads bearing the winner’s likeness. They would also win something for their student organization; as a group, the winning organization would get to pick any of the designs Limas has made in the past six years, which would then be redesigned to relate to their group in some way.

The event also included a watch party in Peirce Pub hosted by Morgan Boone ’27, Pete Heyboer ’29 and Margaret Rusche ’29, where students watched the action and cheered on their friends in real time.

The seekers used GroupMe to report back to the emcees in the Pub; as students were eliminated, a screen in the Pub showed their picture, name and student organization along with the sound of a cannon, in the style of the Hunger Games franchise.

A strict rule set forced the hiders to get creative: Students were not allowed to hide in bathrooms, garages or typically restricted areas. Quite a few students took refuge in waste receptacles; by removing the bin and remaining extremely still, students effectively camouflaged themselves in the bins. Others instead took refuge in the stacks on the lower levels. By sliding into an empty rack, these Owls integrated themselves into the structure of the library itself.

According to Limas, the first participant was found in under a minute by Professor of Physics Tom Giblin.

At approximately 11:50 a.m., the winner was announced: Maya Sherlick, president of Kenyon BookWorms, Kenyon’s multi-genre book club. Her hiding spot: inside the cabinets behind the desk of the Career Development Office (CDO) on the third floor of Chalmers Library.

“The seekers genuinely walked past my cabinet so many times,” Sherlick wrote in a message to the Collegian. “At a certain point I was like ‘just find me already’ because it felt so obvious.”

Limas wrote, “Maya was the last person left and, then, over the Chalmers PA, Access Services Manager Alex Mann announced ‘olly olly oxen free’ and that Maya had won — the seekers all applauded Mayaʻs hiding spot as it was brilliant.”

Sherlick explained that winning the competition served as an excellent advertisement for her student organization. “Really, the reason I loved winning was that it shed light on a club that I co-founded and that is still working to be known on campus. I overheard people afterwards saying, ‘BookWorms won? What’s BookWorms?’ and so I hope it helped get our name out there.”

To pass the time while seekers sought her out, Sherlick listened to an audiobook. “I was listening to our November book club pick, Mapping the Interior by Stephen Graham Jones, while hiding,” Sherlick wrote. “Which was awesome, except it was a horror novel, so it got a bit scary in the CDO prize cabinet.”

For now, the prize she won for her club remains a secret, although Sherlick hinted “that the T-shirts our club won may be Percy Jackson themed … and you have to go to two club meetings to receive one.”

Tadhg Sahutske ’27 contributed to reporting.