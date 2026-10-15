Associate provost on administrative leave amid investigation

Bailey House, the Office of the Provost, on Wednesday | DALIA FISHMAN

Associate Provost Travis Landry was placed on administrative leave last week after Paulina Gonzalez-Brito, a former Pomona College student, accused him on social media of sexually assaulting her in 1993. On Oct. 8, the College internally announced that it had engaged an independent investigator to conduct an investigation.

Gonzalez-Brito’s Oct. 4 post alleged, “Travis Landry was arrested for raping me.” Landry confirmed to the Collegian that, in 1993, he was arrested in connection with the accusation. According to both Landry and Gonzalez-Brito, he was never charged in connection with the 1993 accusation. In a statement emailed to the Collegian on Tuesday regarding the accusation, Landry wrote: “I fully cooperated. The investigators independently decided not to pursue charges against me. No further action was ever taken.” When asked for an interview, Landry declined, citing the pending investigation.

Landry has been a faculty member at Kenyon in the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures since 2008, most recently as a professor of Spanish, until he was appointed associate provost in August 2024.

Gonzalez-Brito’s post began, “I posted this earlier today and then took it down. This time it is staying up.” Her statement, posted to Facebook and cross-posted on Instagram and Threads, gained online attention at Kenyon. The post included a screenshot of an April 23, 1993 article in The Student Life, the student newspaper for the Claremont Colleges, titled “Pomona Student Reports Rape.”

In an interview on Tuesday with the Collegian, Gonzalez-Brito explained, “People may look at my story or hear about my story and say, ‘Oh, that was 32 years ago, why are you talking about it now?’… That night, April 17, 1993, changed my life forever. And I left school; it sent me onto a completely different path.”

On Oct. 6, Kenyon’s Office of Communications released an initial internal statement regarding Gonzalez-Brito’s social media post. The statement, circulated by email to students and staff, said, “Kenyon College was made aware of a social media post that accused a faculty member of sexual assault over 30 years ago when he was a high school student visiting another college. We have had no reports of misconduct involving this person while at Kenyon.” It asked community members to be patient as the College “work[s] to thoroughly understand the facts surrounding this accusation.”

The Office followed up with a second internal statement on Oct. 8. That update said, “The College has engaged an experienced independent investigator to conduct a thorough investigation. The faculty member will be on administrative leave while the investigation is taking place.” The statement also said, “We have asked the investigator to investigate the accusation made in California in 1993, with the expectation that the work be conducted thoroughly and expeditiously. Once the investigation is complete, we will provide an update to the community.”

According to Kenyon’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report released Oct. 1, “Administrative leave … is not disciplinary in nature. Employees placed on administrative leave will receive written notice of the conditions of that leave, but will not be able to challenge the administrative leave.”

In an email to the Collegian on Wednesday regarding the College’s recent announcements, President Julie Kornfeld wrote, “We regularly review our hiring practices, which include background checks and Title IX training for new faculty and staff, and have confidence in the ways they support our goal of creating a safe and healthy campus climate.”

“The reports of sexual violence from across the country are deeply troubling, and an allegation that names a member of the Kenyon community, no matter the time or place of the allegation, must be investigated. That is why we acted quickly to engage an independent investigator [on Oct. 7],” Kornfeld wrote in her email to the Collegian. “As in any investigation, we have an obligation to all involved to withhold judgment until we have a thorough understanding of the facts and accounts surrounding the allegation. It would be premature to make any conjectures about possible outcomes.”

Gonzalez-Brito’s post came in the wake of national discussions about sexual assault on college campuses, sparked by a former Cornell University student’s civil lawsuit filed on Sept. 16 and coverage by The Cornell Daily Sun, Cornell’s student newspaper. The former student’s lawsuit alleges that she was drugged and raped by seven members of Cornell’s Chi Phi chapter and alleges that the case was mishandled. To protect her identity, the plaintiff is identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe.

Gonzalez-Brito’s Facebook post ended with the hashtags, “#IamJaneDoe #SayTheirNames.” When asked why she made her post when she did, Gonzalez-Brito said to the Collegian, “I’ve told my story before, but I have never said [Landry’s] name, and I think I’ve always had fear about saying his name. I think I’ve still been afraid of him, all these many years, and when I saw the story of Jane Doe from Cornell, and all the other survivors who started to name their rapists, their assaultors, I decided that I didn’t want to be afraid anymore.”

In her email to the Collegian, Kornfeld stressed the importance of education, feedback, prevention and support networks when dealing with conversations about sexual violence on campus. “As a start,” she wrote, “the Office for Civil Rights is offering two open sessions of bystander training this week and next, and will host a listening session the following week.”

According to the Tuesday email to students and staff by Director of the Office for Civil Rights and Title IX Coordinator Kevin Peterson, bystander intervention training sessions will be held on Thursday and on Oct. 22. On Oct. 27, the Office for Civil Rights will be hosting a conversation open to all members of the campus community