Student Council approves $22k budget in closed meeting

On Sunday, the Business and Finance Committee (BFC) met to assess 18 funding requests for 13 student organizations. Following the meeting, Student Council’s Executive Committee approved the $22,382 budget at a closed meeting.

According to Vice President for Business and Finance Ciaran Strimaitis ’27, it is not uncommon for the Executive Committee to approve funding allocations if the full Council is not available to meet. Because this Executive Committee meeting was closed, it was not required to be publicized to the student body, as stated in Article 5 of the Student Council bylaws.

“Sometimes it’s important to get those funds out to groups quicker,” Strimaitis explained in an interview with the Collegian. “In this case, we wanted to make sure that the funding got out before our first official Student Council meeting of the year, which will be next Sunday. So it was [the Executive Committee’s] responsibility to pass those budgets to ensure that groups could have events soon.”

The highest expenses that the Executive Committee approved included $11,209 for the Collegian’s publishing expenses, a total of $5,000 for bands at the Horn Gallery and $2,825 for Equestrian Team’s riding scholarships. Strimaitis stated that the committee did not discuss anything other than the proposed student organization funding requests from the BFC. The BFC also met on Tuesday to discuss additional student organization funding, such as a proposed allocation of $5,260 to the Kenyon College Players. Tuesday’s allocation will be reviewed at the first official Council meeting on Sunday.

The Council will host its first official meeting on Sunday in Chalmers 438 at 7 p.m. All students are welcome to attend either in person or remotely.