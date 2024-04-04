Student Council discusses future elections, solar eclipse

COURTESY OF THE OHIO DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

Student Council gathered on Sunday to discuss a series of upcoming events and the Business and Finance Committee (BFC) supplementals. The meeting was held virtually via Zoom due to the Easter holiday.

Vice President for Student Life Taylor Womack ’24 began the meeting by discussing the upcoming Student Council elections. In preparation for the ballot’s release, students are encouraged to keep an eye out for campaign information. Womack went on to remind student leaders that the deadline for organization renewal is April 14 at 11:59 p.m. Organization officers can complete the renewal process through the group re-registration button on KCon.

The officer reports continued with additional updates on upcoming events and deadlines. Vice President of the BFC Dan Kowalczyk ’24 informed the Council of the April 20 deadline for semesterly allocation request forms, followed by a reminder from Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Chevaugn Campbell ’24 for affinity groups to email the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion with their new executive boards. Campus Senate co-Chair Cooper Bertschi ’26 announced the deadline for student Senate applications has been extended to Friday.

First-Year Class President Erik Kim ’27 confirmed that this year’s First-Year Fling, the Bond Ball, will take place in the Gund Commons Ballroom on Friday. Senior Class President Rachel Chen ’24 discussed this week’s seniors-only Village Inn Trivia Night, sponsored by the Advancement Office in honor of the College’s Bicentennial. Safety and Wellness Committee Chair Leah Kessler ’24 provided updates on two outdoor community events: the Carnival on April 21 and a food and gaming truck event on May 2. In preparation for the eclipse, Social Board Representative Chloe Goldstein ’25 promoted the solar eclipse viewing that will be hosted Monday on Middle Path, followed by a stuffed-animal-making event on April 11. The club will also be releasing more information leading up to Summer Sendoff, which will be held on April 26.

Student Council President Marissa Sun ’25 briefed the Council on her recent conversation with Vice President for Student Affairs Celestino Limas concerning the implementation of open-access laundry and outdoor renovations. Sun hopes to have more information regarding these changes soon. Plans to establish consistent transportation options to Columbus have been postponed until the fall, when the Council hopes to establish a more permanent solution.

The meeting moved on to discuss the approval of the BFC supplementals. Following Kowalczyk’s overview of the 17 organizations that applied for supplemental funding, the Council unanimously approved full or partial funding recommendations for the following groups: Kenyon Anthropological Society, Colla Voce, Trans Book Club, HIKA, Kenyon College Players, Beyond Therapy, Environmental Campus Organization, Outdoors Club, Students for Justice in Palestine, Sunset Press, the Horn Gallery, WKCO 91.9 FM and Squash Club.

Student Council will meet next Sunday at 7 p.m. in Chalmers Library room 302. All students are welcome to attend either in person or remotely.