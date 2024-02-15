Valentine’s Day events bring love and cheer to campus

KCBeeC hosted a Weaver Wednesday event. | THEA MILLENSON-WILENS

In honor of Valentine’s Day this Wednesday, the Kenyon community hosted a variety of celebrations throughout the week. Events ranged from bracelet making with mocktails to a Valentine’s-themed brunch to a stand-up comedy event, with organizations such as Sisterhood, Planned Parenthood Generation Action (PPGA) and more joining in.

The Valentine’s Day celebrations kicked off on Saturday, with Sisterhood hosting a “Galentine’s Day” party in collaboration with all of Kenyon’s sororities. In addition to partaking in mocktails and an assortment of chocolate-covered treats, attendees had the opportunity to make bracelets and Valentine’s-themed cards together. In an email to the Collegian, Sisterhood Secretary Mae Ling Gorin ’26 emphasized how the “Galentine’s Day” party originated from the desire to uplift female friendships. “Sisterhood was looking to do something for Valentine’s day in the first place,” Gorin wrote. “We wanted to host our own version of the holiday that celebrates women and the friendships that they make.”

On Sunday, Men of Color, the Snowden Center and ¡Adelante! hosted a Valentine’s Day brunch in Allen House from 1 to 4 p.m. The event was organized through joint meetings with the three clubs. Guests chatted over food and received goodie bags at the end of the event.

“We wanted to spread awareness for self-love,” ¡Adelante! President Yadhira Ramirez ’24 wrote in an email to the Collegian. “We felt like there was a misconception about Valentine’s Day just being something more feminine, but in reality it is a day to spread love!”

The Valentine’s Day celebrations continued throughout the week, with Valentine’s Day itself being a hotbed of activity. Two Drink Minimum hosted a stand-up comedy open mic in the Peirce Pub at 8 p.m., with the event poster asking, “Will you be our furry Valentine?” This week’s Weaver Wednesday was also Valentine’s Day-themed. Kenyon College Bee Club, this week’s host, provided materials to create plantable Valentine’s Day cards alongside pots and soil.

Also on Valentine’s Day evening, PPGA hosted a celebration at the Horn Gallery. The event was open to the whole campus, and attendees joined together in creating cards, zines and playlists related to love and sexuality. Following performances by the Owl Creek Singers and the Chasers, there was a first-come-first-serve Open Mic.

Outside of hosted events, other organizations and businesses got in on the Valentine’s Day fun too. Epsilon Delta Mu advertised festive chocolate-covered pretzels, which could be ordered and sent directly to any residence hall on campus; the pretzel delivery also invited students to donate to a fundraiser for Dogs of Knox County. WKCO 91.9 FM advertised an anonymous song-delivery service, where students could send a flower with an attached Spotify link to a person of their choosing. The First Year Class Committee (FYCC) also dropped off Valentines with gummy bears in front of every first-year’s door the night before Valentine’s Day, and the Kenyon Bookstore partnered with Williams Flowers and Wine to sell fresh pink and red roses.

Whether students attended one event or attended them all, Valentine’s Day at Kenyon had something in store for everyone.