South Campus construction delayed after costs increase

On Wednesday, the Office of Communications announced that the construction of the third residence hall planned for South Campus is indefinitely delayed due to rising construction costs. The residence halls, announced in Jan. 2021, have been under construction since June 2022. Construction will continue for the first two halls, which are planned to open in the spring and fall of 2025.

In 2021, the College received an anonymous donation of $100 million, which at the time almost entirely funded the project. However, according to the Board of Trustees, remaining within this budget is no longer possible given current economic conditions.

In an interview with the Collegian, Vice President for Communications Janet Marsden emphasized the College’s desire for the residence halls to be almost completely funded by donations. “When we embarked on this project for the new residence halls, we had an amazing gift from actually a couple of donors that would mean that this project would be fully donor funded,” she said. “We need to pause and catch up with that fundraising.”

According to Marsden, Central Ohio has recently witnessed a rising demand for skilled laborers and materials for large construction projects, resulting in increased costs. In a statement released by the Office of Communications, the College cites the construction of the Intel chip campus in Columbus as an explanation for soaring costs. As over $20 billion has been invested in the Intel project, demand for skilled laborers in Ohio has resulted in increased costs for the College.

The southeast hall located behind Leonard Hall and the southwest hall located behind Hanna Hall will each be able to house 100 people. Bushnell and Manning Residence Halls will remain open until the completion of the third hall. This decision remains in line with the College’s larger plan to expand South Campus housing and balance the population distribution toward social centers such as Chalmers Library or Peirce Dining Hall.