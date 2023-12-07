“No Stress November” offered events, daily tips to students

COURTESY OF KENYON OSE

No Stress November,” a monthlong initiative organized by the Office of Student Engagement (OSE), concluded last week. Throughout November, students had the opportunity to participate in activities and challenges designed to relieve stress as the end of the semester approaches.

The programming kicked off on National Stress Awareness Day, which fell on Nov. 1 this year. Frazzled students could paint their worries away at “Paint and Sip Night,” cook up tasty treats at “Love Yourself S’more” and customize a caffeinated beverage of choice at the OSE’s free coffee carts. “It was such a nice surprise and it was a little thing that made my day a lot better,” Natalie Stone ’25 said of the coffee cart.

“Students really put in a ton of work as the semester winds down toward finals, so we thought it was fitting to offer quick drop by opportunities for OSE to treat our students,” Coordinator of Student Engagement Wendy Newell, who helped plan No Stress November, wrote in an email to the Collegian.

The OSE also included a “Tip of the Day” in each morning’s Daily Digest that advised students on incorporating stress-management strategies into their routines. Many tips were connected to a different activity or resource on campus, such as ‘Yoga in the Gallery’ and Quiet Study Hours in Weaver Cottage. A “Declutter Challenge” encouraged students to tidy up their spaces for the chance to win a dorm room prize basket.

“Tools or outlets for stress are in no means ‘one size fits all,’ so I wanted to offer varied ways for students to mindfully cope with their demands,” Newell said.

Around 50 students attended each of the two free coffee carts in Gund Commons, and more than 55 students signed up for “Paint and Sip Night.” Newell welcomes student feedback to guide the OSE in planning future initiatives.

“The entire reason I love my job is that I love opportunities to do things for students and show them that they matter and I care that they are here,” Newell said. “I truly hope students found it supportive and were able to partake in at least one of the events.”