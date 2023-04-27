Student Council holds final meeting of year

Student Council met Sunday night to discuss the Business and Finance Committee’s (BFC) semester allocations, introduce the newly elected Council members for next year and approve a new student organization, the American Sign Language (ASL) Club.

Vice President for Student Life Bijan Khaghani ’23 reminded student organizations that campus contributions are due on Sunday. He also shared the poem “The Bridge Builder” by Will Allen Dromgoole as a farewell for his final Student Council meeting, encouraging the members of next year’s Student Council to embrace their role’s responsibilities. “A position is as powerful as the soul that inhabits it,” Khaghani said.

Campus Senate co-Chair Delaney Gallagher ’23 announced that voting for Campus Senate opened to the student body on Monday and will close Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Vice President for Business and Finance Melissa Nixon ’23 shared the BFC’s recommended fall 2023 semester allocations for student organizations. Out of the 32 organizations that requested funding, 25 had their requests approved in full. HIKA, the Equestrian Team, the Kenyon Collegian newspaper, the Kenyon Outdoors Club and WKCO were all funded in part. The Birding Club and Morgan’s Message did not show up to the semester allocation meeting and therefore received no funding. In total, the BFC’s semester allocations were estimated at $90,833.04. Nixon added that the BFC will have limited funding available for the remainder of next semester.

The Council also unanimously voted to approve a new student organization, the ASL Club. The club intends to teach about ASL and deaf culture and community, and its founders plan to host informational talks and trivia nights next semester.

Student Council President Ubongabasi Asuquo ’23 welcomed the next Student Council for the 2023-24 academic year. Newly elected officials introduced themselves and their positions on the Council, and current Council members formally passed leadership over to the new members.