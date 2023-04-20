Marissa Sun ’25 will serve as next year’s Student Council president following her victory in last week’s Student Council elections. The results for the other 10 Student Council positions for the 2023-24 academic year were announced via email to the student body by the Office of Student Engagement (OSE).

Sun’s campaign emphasized areas for reform within the College and stressed the importance of student advocacy and facilitating communication between the student body and the administration. She also discussed her plans for future contributions to a laundry grant for students and increased funding to better accommodate those with religious or dietary restrictions. Sun’s campaign received endorsements from several current Student Council officials, including current president Ubongabasi Asuquo ’23 and Senior Class President Prince Adablah ’23.

In the other class president races, all of which were contested, Rachel Chen ’24 was elected as senior class president, Joseph Pepe ’25 as junior class president and Christiane Betfarhad ’26 as sophomore class president. Both the elections for vice president for business and finance and the business, grounds and sustainability chairperson were contested as well, with Daniel Kowalczyk ’24 and Isabel Braun ’26 elected to those positions, respectively.

The OSE announced that 698 students voted in the election, a decrease of 129 students from last year’s election. In total, 37% of Kenyon’s student body participated in the voting process. The rising junior class demonstrated the highest turnout, with almost 250 students opting to vote in the election.