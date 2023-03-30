Student Council looks toward election cycle, class events

Student Council met on Sunday to discuss Student Council applications, the approval of Tennis Club and the new availability of free period products around campus.

Earlier this week, Vice President for Student Life Bijan Khaghani ’23 sent out an email to the entire student body announcing the extension of Student Council applications to Wednesday due to the power outage last weekend. Khaghani encouraged everyone to apply, “We want the most amount of people running in this election as possible because everyone’s voice matters, and debate and competition leads to better leaders and better performances,” he said.

Student Council considered a pitch for a tennis club. Founder James Henderson ’23 explained that he sent out a form about the club and got about 40 responses showing interest. The club would be the in-between of intramural and varsity tennis. Henderson plans for there to be a few practices and games per week, though the club will not compete against other schools. The organization is looking for students who have experience playing tennis and have a passion to continue playing. The club was approved unanimously by the Student Council at the end of the meeting.

Several class presidents shared news about upcoming events. Senior Class President Prince Adablah ’23, noted that the Senior Class Committee convened to map out a schedule for Senior Week. He recommends seniors fill out the suggestion form they were emailed last week or contact the Class of 2023 Instagram with ideas they want to share. The deadline to submit suggestions is Saturday. Adablah emphasized the importance of Senior Week for the class. “It’s our last week, and we want to make it the best we can,” he said.

Sophomore Class President Marissa Sun ’25 reported that there will be a Saturday stroll at the Brown Family Environmental Center (BFEC) on Saturday. The event was rescheduled to this week due to the inclement weather of last weekend. Also, sophomores can pull out their dancing shoes because the sophomore dance is coming up on April 8 in Weaver Cottage. First-Year Class President Christiane Betfarhad ’26 informed everyone that the First-Year Fling was a big success with a nice turnout. Betfarhad thanks everyone who came to the event and who helped make it possible.

Madelin Vandeberg ’25 of the Safety and Wellness Committee shared that there are officially new Aunt Flow brand period products in public women’s and gender neutral bathrooms on campus. They will be restocked by the Kenyon Maintenance Department staff routinely. However, Vandeberg noted that the implementation of the products is a big responsibility for the team and will require adjustment time. If a student sees that the dispenser is out of products, they can submit a work order to have it refilled. (See more coverage on page 3.)

For students’ wellness needs, Vanderberg shared there is a new relaxation station in the Chalmers Library Carver Reading Room. There are already stress toys and puzzles, with more fun activities that will be added to the station soon.

Housing and Dining Committee Chair Ever Croffoot-Suede ’23 said that the housing selection process will begin April 10, but in the interim students can view residence options and set up housing groups. The Office of Residential Life will send out emails containing more information soon. Additionally, summer housing applications are now open, and priority applications close April 23.

Lastly, Kenyon drops will continue Saturday during the men’s and women’s lacrosse games. One drop will be a collaboration with Social Board, and the other will be with the Cox Health and Counseling Center. Both drops will have tables where students can sign up and gain more information about Social Board and Health Center events.