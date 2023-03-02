Bexley will not open as planned at the start of the fall term

SARA HALEBLIAN

Renovations on Bexley Hall, which began in January 2022, will not be completed by move-in time for the fall 2023 semester. Instead of including the building in the upcoming spring housing lottery, the College will give students the opportunity to move into the building through a supplemental housing draw in the fall when construction is complete.

Bexley, located at the northern end of Middle Path, was built in 1839 and originally housed a theological seminary. The renovations, which aim to modernize the interior of the building while maintaining its Gothic exterior, will provide housing for approximately 40 students.

On Feb. 22, Kenyon shared that the new timeline is due to the greater care than expected that is required to renovate the building’s roof and masonry. Acting President Jeff Bowman pointed out that historic buildings present a unique challenge when it comes to predicting timelines. “I actually am pleased that we are as close to on schedule as we are for this one, because [delays are] particularly common with historic buildings because you discover things that you don’t know — you’re not building from scratch,” Bowman said.

Bexley’s renovation is one of numerous ongoing construction projects at the College that will add more residential housing spaces to accommodate increased enrollment. Work on three new residence halls in the South Quad is projected to be complete in the spring of 2024, winter of 2025 and summer of 2026, along with the demolition of current residences Bushnell Hall and Manning Hall.

Students will be able to tour the building when construction is finished, and can choose to enter a housing draw in the fall if they are interested in moving into Bexley mid-year. More information about the draw will be provided when a timeline for student move-in dates is finalized.