On Sunday, Student Council met to discuss the upcoming Business and Finance Committee’s (BFC) supplemental hearing and Kenyon’s current radon testing and remediation plans. It also approved a new student organization, the Kenyon Archery Club.

BFC Vice President Melissa Nixon ’23 discussed the BFC’s recent supplemental hearings regarding requests from Two Drink Minimum and the Kenyon Outdoors Club. Two Drink Minimum requested $11,660 for a standup comedian. Last year, the organization was allocated $9,000 for the same event, but this year, the BFC granted the group partial funding of $6,000. Outdoors Club requested $2,466.99 for a Bigfoot-themed hike and for future spring break plans. The BFC declined funding for the Bigfoot hike but allocated additional funds for spring break outings. The next BFC supplemental meeting was held on Monday, Feb. 6. Nixon noted this would likely be the last hearing for the semester due to low BFC funding.

Housing and Dining Committee Chairperson Ever Croffoot-Suede ’23 said that AVI is hoping to have a special Valentine’s Day menu. She added that AVI has exhausted their dish budget for the year and cannot purchase any more dishes. Croffoot-Suede requested that students return any dishes they have taken from Peirce Dining Hall.

Interim Director of Facility Operations Larry Blake spoke about Kenyon’s current radon testing and remediation plans. Blake said that radon testing has been done in the North Campus Apartments (NCAs), Unity House, Snowden Multicultural Center and the Wilson Apartments. Although radon testing was planned for South campus residential spaces — such as the Taft Cottages, Hanna, Leonard and Old Kenyon — over winter break, communication issues with Kenyon’s contractor delayed these tests. Blake said that radon testing in those buildings would occur this week.

According to Blake, radon testing will be done in administrative and academic buildings, but the College is currently prioritizing residential buildings. Furthermore, in order to ensure that residential buildings are tested, students will be asked to allow technicians to enter their residences. The Office of Residential Life will be communicating with students regarding this process, and Blake expects that the testing process will be unobtrusive.

Radon remediation efforts, however, will be lengthy. “The first buildings to receive the modifications to go from a passive to an active mitigation system will be the ones with the highest test results,” Blake said regarding Kenyon’s prioritization of residential spaces. “This is going to go on for months. It’ll go through next summer.”

The Council encouraged students to reach out to Vice President for Facilities, Planning and Sustainability Ian Smith as well as the Office of Residential Life if they have further questions regarding radon remediation.

In North campus news, the Maintenance Department currently plans to develop the tennis courts by the New Apartments into additional parking spots, according to Blake, though this process will likely occur over the summer. Buildings, Grounds and Sustainability Committee Chairperson Sally Smith ’23 asked students to refrain from driving on the NCA sidewalk because it causes damage.

The Council unanimously voted to approve a new student organization, the Kenyon Archery Club. The club previously existed but was disbanded in 2015. The current founder, Lauren Lehr ’25, wanted to restart the club to provide students with the opportunity to learn or practice archery. Lehr told the Council that she currently has 60 potential members.

“This club is able to welcome all students regardless of experience with the sport,” she said. “I want to foster a supportive community of people who share a common interest.”

Lastly, Student Council President Ubongabasi Asuquo ’23 reminded students that February is Black History Month, and that the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODEI) has sent out an updated schedule with upcoming events for the month. ODEI is also working with student organizations such as the Black Student Union (BSU), Unity House, Queer and Trans People of Color (QTPOC), the Crozier Center for Women, Snowden Multicultural Center and Sisterhood to schedule events during February. Asuquo encouraged students to attend events.

“It’s a very good show of solidarity to be able to attend those events,” Asuquo said. “It definitely means a lot to the people in that demographic.”

Student Council will next meet on Sunday at 7 p.m. All students are welcome to attend either in person or remotely.